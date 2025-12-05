Incisal Edge Honors Dr. Rini Bavishi, Founder/Partner of Smiles Management Company as One of America's 40 Under 40 Top Dentists

Dr. Bavishi earned her DDS from New York University College of Dentistry and has completed more than 500 hours of continuing education. Her belief that "true success lies in consistent implementation" drives her team's results and patient satisfaction.

What makes this peer-nominated award so meaningful is that it celebrates the very qualities her patients experience daily. It's not just about technical skill, but a genuine passion for compassionate, innovative care. "This award represents the dedication of our entire team and the families who inspire us," said Dr. Bavishi.

Her journey is a family affair. Alongside her partner in life and practice, Dr. Rushabh Doshi, she has built a culture of technology-driven excellence across their three practices, serving the North Texas Community with integrity and heart.

Their vision extends beyond the walls of their three current practices. They aspire to build a legacy of exceptional dental care that is accessible and anxiety-free. Their future goals are deeply intertwined with community growth; they plan to expand their Smiles Management network, creating more practices that serve as neighborhood hubs, places where advanced technology meets unwavering compassion and where patients feel like family.

When the white coats come off, their focus shifts to their children and supporting family-focused wellness initiatives in their community. For them, career and family are not separate worlds; they are two parts of a single, fulfilling whole. This balance of professional passion and personal joy reflects the core values that truly define their work.

The award is a testament to a simple, powerful idea—that the most profound care happens when your dentist sees you not just as a patient, but as a friend and family member. It's a celebration of a team and a community growing together.

