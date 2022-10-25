Incisive Consultants launches New Strategic Service Line for Digital Health

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While continuing to help healthcare organizations optimize their Electronic Health Record systems with digital transformation, staff augmentation, and strategic optimization, Incisive Consultants has launched a new strategic partnership service to help healthcare organizations create and execute their Digital Health strategy.

Incisive Consultants, a healthcare digital transformation and optimization consulting firm established in 2018, announced today a new addition to their Epic EHR strategic service offerings with the launch of their Digital Health service line. Digital Health is a widely popular focus area across health organizations, which includes a broad scope of categories such as mobile health, wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, and personalized medicine. Incisive's new partnership service helps organizations that use Epic EHR by identifying key areas of optimization, decreasing overhead for support, and co-creating and executing their Digital Health goals.

Incisive Consultant's Digital Health Strategic Service Details:

Offered to any organization utilizing Epic Systems EHR (Electronic Health Record)

Partnered co-creation approach to define strategic outcomes

Epic functionality and operational overhaul expertise

Streamline third party integrations, like devices for remote patient monitoring

Process and procedural change identification for successful implementations

Patient, provider, and operational focus

"We are extremely excited for this announcement of this strategic service offering," said Chris Blackerby, CEO and Co-founder of Incisive consultants. "We understand the impact that the pandemic has had on digital health and specifically telehealth services. We want to help healthcare providers identify where to go now, and get there quickly, effectively, and with minimal overhead. We know a lot of organizations are looking to transform, and we want to be the partner to help them."

About Incisive Consultants, LLC

Incisive is based out of Kansas City, MO and founded by former Accenture leaders Chris Blackerby, John Freeman, and Kyle Adams. Their experience developing and leading Sagacious Consultants, a former Best in KLAS Epic consulting firm, through its acquisition by Accenture has helped shaped Incisive Consultant's approach to leaning on innovation and emerging technology to better service healthcare organizations on a global scale.

