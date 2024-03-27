Incite Strategic Partners and SnapCare Join Forces to Provide Clinical Workforce Solutions for the Senior Living and Senior Care Segments

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior living providers will soon have access to a unique suite of tech-enabled workforce solutions to bolster their clinical workforces through a new exclusive partnership between Incite Strategic Partners and SnapCare.

Under a new collaboration to enhance the quality of care, contain costs, and bridge the gap between the availability of talent and the demand for services, members of Incite Strategic Partners , the foremost group purchasing organization in the senior living and senior care segments, will be able to take advantage of a comprehensive range of workforce solutions provided by SnapCare , the leading tech-enabled workforce marketplace serving the entire care continuum.

The next-generation platform, known as Incite Workforce Solutions powered by SnapCare, allows Incite, the exclusive group purchasing partner of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), to offer substantial savings and the latest tech-enabled workforce management tools to its members in select markets initially, and eventually its 2000+ members as well as AHCA/NCAL's 14,000 member communities nationwide. The need for this solution is clear: according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), between 2018 and 2023 senior care facilities' reliance on higher-cost agency labor more than tripled. At the same time, the Office of Inspector General reports that nearly 77% of nursing homes, many of which are located in areas at high risk for natural disasters, lack a workforce preparedness and management strategy. The Incite Workforce Solutions suite of offerings directly addresses these challenges.

Through the new platform, Incite members will be able to submit, track and optimize all of their support needs in one location, with complete visibility into all available talent, including their own internal staff. Clinicians can apply for posted roles, upload and manage their credentials, and build professional profiles to find the best opportunities for their current needs and skills. This new platform also uniquely combines customized analysis of members' current workforce utilization trends with group purchasing power to secure sustainable, efficient and high-quality care for residents and patients. In addition to insights and recommendations to optimize the recruitment, onboarding and scheduling of nurses, allied health, direct care professionals and other healthcare staff, Incite Workforce Solutions prioritizes and provides market-leading pricing for placement of permanent staff. This helps members reduce their dependency on contingent and temporary labor and provide sustainable, consistent care for the growing population of seniors they serve.

"Staffing challenges are our members' top concern, threatening their ability to deliver the level of care they are committed to providing," said AJ Kleffner, Co-Founder and CFO of Incite. "Incite Workforce Solutions directly responds to those concerns by delivering an end-to-end solution that addresses all aspects of our members' workforce challenges, from short-term assignments to permanent workforce management. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and actionable analytics, we will connect our members with curated and vetted partners to drive consistent quality within their communities, all while realizing material cost savings. We partnered with SnapCare to deliver this solution because of their unparalleled market knowledge, industry-leading platform and extensive support services. Together, we are bringing a comprehensive offering for members to tackle workforce challenges in a whole new way."

"Senior residents are at the center of the Incite Workforce Solutions program. Our ultimate goal is to enhance their lives. We're proud to be able to help the Incite members drive costs out of the system and rebalance their workforces so they can sustainably serve our growing senior population," said SnapCare CEO Jeff Grant.

About SnapCare

SnapCare is an AI-enabled workforce marketplace that serves the entire continuum of care. Our platform offers healthcare facilities complete visibility into the ideal talent mix for their unique needs and associated costs. We designed our workforce solutions to significantly improve client savings and efficiencies, minimizing the need for intermediate agencies, returning control to healthcare facilities, and ensuring total transparency in pay and pricing. Our pioneering technology and comprehensive staffing services offer a smarter way for facilities to manage their workforce needs and deliver quality resident care.

For more information, visit SnapCare.com

About Incite Strategic Partners

Incite Strategic Partners launched in January of 2020 with the mission of "Doing Group Purchasing Differently." We continue to live up to that promise, bringing savings, service, and solutions to over 2,000 members nationwide. Dedicated to senior living exclusively and focused on the health of the industry through advocacy, Incite partners with AHCA/NCAL and affiliated state associations to bring members enhanced value and industry-leading solutions.

For more information, visit InciteSP.com

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes

