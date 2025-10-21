Incline Closes Oversubscribed Continuation Vehicle for Accredited Labs

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce the closing of a heavily oversubscribed single-asset continuation vehicle ("CV") for Accredited Labs (the "Company"). The transaction closed with approximately $300 million in commitments, including significant participation by Incline's partners and employees. The meaningful GP commitment underscores both confidence in Accredited Labs and alignment with investors.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Accredited Labs is a national provider of calibration and repair services for mission-critical test and measurement equipment and instrumentation. Since Incline's initial investment in 2023, the Company has completed 24 acquisitions, substantially increasing service capacity and expanding into new geographies. This growth has diversified its customer base across highly regulated and non-discretionary end markets, including life sciences, aerospace, semiconductor and general manufacturing.

"Our first continuation vehicle provides the capital needed to support Accredited Labs through its next phase of growth, while allowing us to extend our ownership of a strong platform," said Jack Glover, Managing Partner at Incline. "We are excited to continue our partnership with the Company and remain grateful for the ongoing support and trust of our investors."

"Working with the Accredited Labs management team, we've built a strong foundation that has fueled rapid growth," added Eric Haufler, Managing Director at Incline. "We plan to continue scaling the Company by further expanding its geographic footprint and service capabilities while executing additional strategic M&A."

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

