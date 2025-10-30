Incline Invests in Advanced Solutions International

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce its investment in Advanced Solutions International ("ASI"), an engagement management software provider serving associations, trade unions and nonprofit customers.

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, ASI offers software solutions designed to help member-based associations manage and organize their constituent data. The Company's core product, iMIS, serves as associations' primary system of record and optimizes day-to-day workflows. iMIS integrates with ASI's expanding suite of cloud-based engagement tools to address the critical and recurring operational needs of customers.

"For more than 30 years, we've provided thousands of associations with an integrated suite of solutions to digitally transform their operations, strengthen member engagement and achieve measurable results," said Bob Alves, Chairman and CEO of ASI. "We are excited to partner with Incline, whose focus on growth makes them an ideal partner to support our continued product expansion and innovation."

"ASI's long-standing customer relationships reflect their strong foundation in association management," said David Chen, Managing Director at Incline. "We look forward to partnering with Bob and the team to build on their track record of growth and invest in additional solutions that enhance association workflows and member engagement."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in services, value-added distribution and specialized light manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Disclaimer:

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

SOURCE Incline Equity Partners