Incline P&C Group Announces Partnership with 5Star Specialty Programs, a CRC Group Company

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group, the premier insurance program market services firm, today announced a new partnership between its Incline Casualty Company carrier and CRC Group's 5Star Specialty Programs. 5Star is a full-service General Agent (GA) offering underwriting expertise in the transportation marketplace.

This partnership will extend 5Star's Public Auto Program offerings utilizing Incline Casualty Company in over 30 states (growing to all 50 states), bringing over 25 years of experience and expertise in writing public livery risks nationwide. 5Star's expertise in the public auto sector extends to charter buses, sightseeing buses, contract school buses, airport shuttles, limousine services, and more.

Through the partnership, 5Star's team of skilled underwriters will offer its products through Incline Casualty Company, providing an unmatched level of industry and coverage expertise.

"We are excited to welcome 5Star Specialty Programs onto the Incline P&C's carrier platform," said Chris McClellan, President, and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "5Star Specialty provides exceptional industry and coverage expertise, competitive rates, and commissions for their agent partners and will be an asset to our clients."

"We are pleased to join P&C's Group partnership network and be able to extend the benefits of our Public Auto Program through the Incline P&C's companies," said Robert Alkire, Office President, 5Star Specialty Group Programs. "Our expertise in the public auto sector and best-in-class service will be instrumental in this partnership."

Click here to learn more about Incline P&C Group.

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

About 5Star Specialty Programs

As a division of CRC Group, 5Star is a full-service Managing General Agent (MGA) offering unparalleled underwriting expertise in Transportation and Workers' Compensation coverage. With more than 3 decades of experience in the field, 5Star offers exceptional industry and coverage expertise, strong relationships with highly rated carrier providers, and competitive rates and commissions for agent partners. For more information, visit www.5StarSP.com

SOURCE Incline P&C Group