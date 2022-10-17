SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a world-leading provider of cutting-edge automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions, draws industry recognition for its inclusive mobility services solution – AutoCrypt EQ – as it was announced as "Ride Hailing Innovation of the Year" at the 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, held by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization specializing in the automotive tech industry. In both 2020 and 2021, AUTOCRYPT was AutoTech Breakthrough's choice for "Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year".

AutoCrypt EQ is a comprehensive mobility service offerings suite dedicated to building inclusive and barrier-free service platforms for partners and clients. By offering a complete package that covers service planning, fleet management integration, UI design and branding, along with application development, AutoCrypt EQ brings a fully managed service to mobility operators who wish to serve those with mobility challenges and accessibility needs.

AUTOCRYPT has thus far developed many popular accessible mobility platforms in Korea—including a barrier-free DRT service, an accessibility mapping app, and a voucher taxi for new parents—through partnerships with local governments, businesses, and hospitals. The latest recognition signifies the success of these projects and progress for global expansion.

Daniel ES Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT, commented, "We are overjoyed to be recognized by AutoTech Breakthrough for our tremendous efforts in developing inclusive mobility services. We have always envisioned universal mobility and will continue to invest our resources into making that a reality." On future plans for AutoCrypt EQ, he added, "We are currently discussing opportunities with NGOs and healthcare providers in North America and Europe to expand AutoCrypt EQ's global coverage."

"It isn't easy to serve such a niche demographic, as it requires a lot of extra planning and development, without being able to charge a premium," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "AUTOCRYPT has made it both achievable and financially sustainable through its secure fleet management technology. Its needs-focused service and accessibility features truly set them apart and make them our pick for the 'Ride Hailing Innovation of The Year' award."

In June, AutoCrypt EQ was also selected as one of the only two finalists for "Mobility Service Provider of the Year" at the 2022 Informa Tech Automotive Awards, one of the industry's most prestigious awards. In addition to building mobility service platforms, AUTOCRYPT also prioritizes making roads more inclusive through offering pedestrian safety solutions that enable vulnerable road users (VRU) to join in the V2X ecosystem using their mobile devices, enabling a truly safe autonomous mobility experience through vehicle-infrastructure and vehicle-device cooperation.

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle systems, and fleet management systems, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

