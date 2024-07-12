Inclusive Sun Care Line, Cay Skin, Debuts on QVC

Winnie Harlow to premiere the suncare line that puts skin first live on QVC

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, world leader in live shoppable entertainment announced today it has launched Cay Skin. The suncare line, which premieres on-air and on QVC.com on July 12, aims to keep skin glowing and protected throughout the year.

Winnie Harlow pictured with Isle Glow Face Moisturizer.

"Our beauty customers are women, over the age of 50, who value the importance of suncare and skincare. They want protective, skin nourishing products that are easy to incorporate into their daily skin routines," said Anna Baker, Vice President of Beauty and GMM of QVC. "Cay Skin proves that suncare does not need to be an extra step in your routine. Their products deliver daily suncare while protecting, nourishing and illuminating a wide range of skin tones, types and conditions. Winnie saw a need for these products and created them based on her own skin journey and we are excited to bring her innovation and story to our customers."

Cay Skin's line includes a range of sunscreens and skincare products expertly formulated for all skin tones. Cay Skin is setting a new standard of daily suncare with a range of lightweight, formulas that are comfortable to wear. The line features an array of products such as the Isle Glow Face Moisturizer which is silicone-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist- tested, and formulated with ingredients like Aloe Vera Leaf Juice and seaweed extract, paying homage to Winnie's Jamaican heritage.

"Cay Skin was created for diverse skin tones," says Winnie Harlow. "The line is inspired by the Jamaican beaches with a nod to my Jamaican heritage. I am excited to bring this line to the QVC customer and inspire them to look gorgeous and feel confident while protecting their skin."

Experience the exclusive on-air bundle of Cay Skin Isle Glow SPF Face Lotion & Lip Balm during QVC's Beauty Revolution show on Friday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST with Winnie Harlow and shop the rest of the collection now on QVC.com.

About Cay Skin

Cay Skin is a new suncare line created to keep all skin tones glowing and protected throughout the year. Founded by supermodel and inclusive beauty activist, Winnie Harlow. Cay Skin is silicone-free, vegan, cruelty-free, reef-friendly and dermatologist-tested. Cay Skin products include a custom blend of gentle island-based ingredients and high-performance skincare actives. The brand is on a mission to create sustainable, skin loving products for everyone under the sun to feel confident in their skin every day.

