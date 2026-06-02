InCoax Networks signs agreement with U.S. Tier 1 operator for Fiber Extension solution

LUND, Sweden, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax Networks AB has signed an agreement with a Tier 1 operator in the U.S., establishing the commercial framework for the use of InCoax Fiber Extension in selected fiber broadband installation scenarios. The agreement follows the recent launch of InCoax Fiber Extension, a new solution category developed to help fiber operators reduce installation complexity and accelerate customer activation in single-family homes and selected smaller apartment buildings.

While the total value of the opportunity is difficult to estimate at this stage, InCoax assesses that this opportunity has the potential to make a significant positive contribution to the company's future net sales and result over time. Subject to the operator's internal technical and operational decision process, InCoax sees the possibility for order intake related to this opportunity to start around the turn of the year 2026/2027.

The operator has publicly communicated ambitious multi-year plans to expand high-speed connectivity to millions of additional homes across the U.S. InCoax Fiber Extension addresses a practical in-home installation challenge in this type of large-scale fiber expansion: the most practical fiber entry point is often not the optimal location for the residential gateway. By extending the broadband connection over existing in-home coaxial cabling, the solution can reduce the need for new fiber or Ethernet cabling inside the home and support faster, less intrusive customer activation.

"InCoax Fiber Extension was launched to address a growing challenge in the U.S. fiber market of converting fiber passings into activated customers faster and with less installation complexity. This agreement with a U.S. Tier 1 operator is an important validation of that strategy. It gives us a commercial framework for one of our key Fiber Extension use cases and confirms the relevance of reusing existing coaxial infrastructure to simplify in-home fiber installations," says Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax Networks.

InCoax Fiber Extension is primarily intended for single-family homes and selected smaller apartment buildings where a point-to-point coaxial connection can be used to bridge the distance between the fiber termination point and the customer gateway. The solution is based on InCoax Fiber Extenders using MoCA 2.5 technology and is designed as an unmanaged bridge, allowing the operator to keep its existing fiber platform, residential gateway and customer activation processes.

Solution highlights:

Reuses existing in-home coaxial cabling

The solution reduces the need for new in-home fiber or Ethernet cabling, helping lower installation complexity and cost with less customer disruption.





The solution reduces the need for new in-home fiber or Ethernet cabling, helping lower installation complexity and cost with less customer disruption. Targets single-family homes and selected smaller MDUs

The solution is primarily intended for single-family homes and selected smaller apartment buildings where existing point-to-point coaxial cabling can be used.





The solution is primarily intended for single-family homes and selected smaller apartment buildings where existing point-to-point coaxial cabling can be used. Supports multi-gigabit broadband performance

InCoax Fiber Extension is designed to support symmetrical multi-gigabit connectivity over the existing coaxial path inside the home.





InCoax Fiber Extension is designed to support symmetrical multi-gigabit connectivity over the existing coaxial path inside the home. Complements InCoax's existing portfolio

Fiber Extension expands InCoax's addressable market and complements the company's existing Fiber Access Extension and FWA Extension solutions for operators.

For more detailed information on InCoax Fiber Extension, visit incoax.com/use-cases/fiber-extension/

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on June 2, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

[email protected]

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all. www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, [email protected], is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

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SOURCE InCoax Networks AB