InCoax wins initial US deployment order with Underline

LUND, Sweden, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InCoax Networks AB has received an initial order through CTIconnect for deployment with US-based Underline, an open-access fiber network operator with active deployments in Colorado and a public rollout framework in El Paso County covering more than 100,000 planned fiber gigabit-plus connections. For InCoax, the order represents entry into a new US operator account with a scalable rollout model and strengthens InCoax's presence in the US market.

The initial order includes InCoax's in-building broadband access platform and CPE units and will be used in an initial deployment phase. The order has been secured through CTIconnect, InCoax's strategic partner in North America.

Underline's rollout model and market approach make the company strategically relevant for InCoax. InCoax complements fiber and FWA networks by reusing existing in-building coax to extend broadband services inside buildings and in other hard-to-fiber environments. This lowers in-building CAPEX shortens installation time, and time-to-revenue and supports deployment also at lower take-up rates.

The solution will provide managed multi-gigabit connectivity with low latency and limited disruption, while supporting staged rollout and integration into operator environments.

"This initial order marks an important step in expanding our presence in the US market and establishes a relationship with a forward-looking operator with a scalable rollout model. We see strong potential for our technology in supporting fiber and FWA deployments in the US, where efficient in-building connectivity is key to accelerating broadband expansion and improving project economics," says Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CEST on April 16, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

[email protected]

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About Underline

Underline is an infrastructure technology company and infrastructure asset manager. Underline funds, builds, and operates modern fiber-to-the-community networks that serve all consumers of connectivity within a community-from homes and businesses, to large enterprise clients, data centers, school districts, utilities, and other municipal/smart city applications. Underline networks deliver cybersecure, low-latency and high-capacity internet connectivity that can scale seamlessly with demand. In addition, Underline has a proprietary multi-provider marketplace where clients can discover services from a range of providers, all administered through a single Underline subscription..

About CTIconnect

CTIconnect serves as a trusted partner for businesses in the connectivity industry. Offering technical expertise, engineering and network planning services, financing, and hardware, CTIconnect specializes in tailored solutions that support financial and operational success. By engineering lasting partnerships, CTIconnect helps build a better-connected world. www.cticonnect.com/

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, [email protected], is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/r/incoax-wins-initial-us-deployment-order-with-underline,c4335536

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15562/4335536/4040029.pdf PR Underline CTI (EN) 20260416 final

SOURCE InCoax Networks AB