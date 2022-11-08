Incode Announces Strategic Partnership with Hoteza

Partnership offers Seamless and Secure Hotel Self-Check-In through Biometric Authentication

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Hoteza, the smart hotel communication systems provider. Through this partnership, guests can now start their check-in journey before arriving at their hotel destination through Incode's biometric verification process. Guests experience a seamless Self-Check-In process on the Hoteza Guest Journey Platform, Hoteza's cloud-based content management system, using Incode's fully integrated and secure optical character recognition and its facial recognition technology, FaceMatch.

More than 500 hotels around the globe in the Hoteza portfolio, including Kempinski, Hilton and Radisson, will now have the opportunity to join this user-friendly solution allowing guests to skip lines and check-in before arrival via email or other communication channels. The streamlined process grants staff time to spend their resources on other activities, allowing them to fully commit to their role of hosts.

"We were looking for the best and the most secure partner to work with on our Self-Check-In solution, and we are thrilled to partner with Incode," says Nikolay Beloshitsky, Hoteza CEO. "We are glad to have found an efficient and dedicated partner in the hospitality industry with a growth mindset to match our own."

Hoteza is an interactive, guest-facing platform for entertainment, information and communication controlled from one Cloud-based content management system. Hoteza offers Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) solutions, mobile & in-room tablet apps, Digital Signage and high-speed Internet Access. Now, with Incode's facial recognition, guests experience modern Check-In solutions, successfully offering modern guest experiences.

"We are always looking for ways to elevate customer experiences through our technology," says Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. "We are excited for guests using Hoteza to experience quick and secure check-in and overall, a smooth experience."

Incode's state-of-the-art contactless check-in and check-out guest experiences, service multiple dimensions of the hospitality industry including hotels and resorts. Their technology in ID capture, liveness detection, face match, passport validation and credit card enrollment produce elevated guest experiences.

Incode's new partnership with Hoteza is the latest in a host of strategic growth and momentum initiatives. In October 2022, Incode partnered with Sardine to deliver user verification to prevent fraudulent financial activities. The company also recently announced Incode Workflow, an advanced functionality to help businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

About Incode

Incode is the leading provider of world-class identity solutions that is reinventing the way humans authenticate and verify their identity to power a world of digital trust. Incode's innovative identity solutions enable the world's largest financial institutions, governments, retailers, hospitality companies, gaming, and other industries to unleash their business potential and reduce fraud, elevating human interactions with data, products, and services – at all levels.

About Hoteza

Hoteza is an interactive, guest-facing solution for entertainment, information and communication set on various platforms controlled from one CMS. It includes IPTV solution, mobile & web apps, in-room tablet app, online check-in solution, Digital Signage and High Speed Internet Access

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Incode

[email protected]

SOURCE Incode