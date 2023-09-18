Incode Technologies and Aristotle Reinvent Identity and Age Verification in the Gambling Sector

News provided by

Incode

18 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Incode and Aristotle's integration offers online users next-level speed and ease through combined solution 

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies Inc., a leading provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, today announced a partnership with Aristotle Integrity, a leader in identity, KYC and anti-fraud services.

Now, Aristotle can offer the Incode-powered Integrity AutoDoc solution to its customers across the iGaming and Sportsbook sector. Aristotle manages a majority of transactions done within the gambling sector, as the company is licensed in 22 different US states and territories, by powering onboarding with most of the largest operators in the space.

With this revolutionary partnership, Aristotle has integrated Incode into Integrity AutoDoc, part of Aristotle's suite of identity and age verification solutions. The integration enables customers and prospects to combine the value of Aristotle's Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) service, Integrity IDV and AML, with the capabilities of Incode's industry-leading document and biometric verification technologies for enhanced speed and ease-of-use. 

Aristotle also operates in other sectors, including crypto, financial services, social media, and adult age verification.

The integration adds Incode's Passive Liveness Detection to the platform, which can determine whether credentials provided by Aristotle customers represent a live person, rather than a high-tech fake, offering industry-leading fraud detection and accuracy. Incode's fully automated, end-to-end, biometric authentication technology offers speed and efficiency like never before to Integrity AutoDoc. Incode provides the ability to process users' sensitive, biometric data right on the edge of the device to authenticate in record time, rather than outsourcing to remote data analysis centers that slow down the process and create privacy concerns. 

"We are excited to partner with Incode to offer our customers access to Incode's next-generation ID verification technology for enhanced speed and ease-of-use across a variety of sectors," said Michael Bolcerek, SVP of Business Development at Aristotle. "We're thrilled to equip our customers with better, more robust capabilities that promote privacy and simplify the user experience."

"The challenges of compliance expenses, data responsibility, and the rise of age verification concerns underscore the difficulties legacy identity systems pose for iGaming and gambling," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode. "Now, Aristotle is powering AutoDoc with Incode's global, end-to-end identity orchestration offerings to enable seamless attestation that protects against fraud and underaged gambling and gaming without needlessly giving away PPI."

Incode's work with Aristotle is yet another addition to Incode's arsenal of strategic integrations and alliances, including its recent partnership with Snappt to bring industry-leading identity verification to property management.

To learn more about how Incode is powering a world of trust, please visit: https://incode.com/.  

About Incode  
Incode Technologies is revolutionizing the trust industry by transforming Identity Verification and Authentication across every major vertical. Incode serves the Financial Services, Gaming, Hospitality, Government and Entertainment sectors with the most accurate, flexible, and easy-to-integrate proprietary technology. Incode's fully automated AI-powered platform solves Onboarding (KYC, KYB, Age Verification), Passwordless Authentication, and Payment Verification (AML) to reduce fraud and increase conversion rates with the highest privacy and safety standards.   

With over $220 million raised from investors such as General Atlantic, Softbank, and JP Morgan, Incode's "One Identity Everywhere" mission is rapidly gaining global adoption. Based in San Francisco, with offices and operations worldwide, Incode is partnering with the most innovative brands to reimagine trust. 

Join the identity revolution at www.incode.com 

About Aristotle Integrity
Integrity is a suite of widely accepted identity and age verification solutions. Providing tailored solutions for both commercial and government sectors, Integrity is the most comprehensive and cost-effective approach for KYC, AML, age and identity verification available across multiple platforms.

For more information please visit www.integrity.aristotle.com

Media Contacts  
Katherine Benfield  
Lumina Communications for Incode  
[email protected] 

Brandi Travis
CMO Aristotle International Inc.
Brandi.Travis@aristotle.com

SOURCE Incode

Also from this source

Incode Technologies and MaxBet Transform Player Onboarding with AI Identity Verification

Incode and Simpello Set a New Standard for Frictionless Data Interaction, Privacy, and Protection for Travelers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.