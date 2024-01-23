Reusable digital identity, an ally of democracy in the largest electoral year in history: Ricardo Amper

In 2024, more than 4.1 billion citizens will go to the election polls in 76 countries.

Reusable digital identity contributes to secure and reliable outcomes.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders and governments worldwide should advocate for the implementation of reusable digital identities to build trust and strengthen their democratic processes, especially considering that over half of the global population will be called to their respective election polls this year, marking 2024 as the largest electoral year in history, stated Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, a global leader in identity verification, from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to the Forum, the elections in 2024 will impact over 4 billion people worldwide, and "as artificial intelligence advances, so do the opportunities and risks of it being exploited by malicious actors seeking to inject distrust into democratic institutions."

Amper called for "a global effort with governments and issuing institutions of official documents to implement reusable digital identities of citizens in a more secure manner, through AI-based digital authentication technology, to increase citizen trust and strengthen democracies."

Among the nations holding elections are eight of the most populous in the world: India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Bangladesh, the United States, Mexico, and Russia.

The Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), based in Stockholm, Norway, has concluded in its latest report that democracy is declining worldwide due to threats to the integrity of electoral processes, the independence of the judiciary, security, or freedom of expression and assembly.

In the face of this scenario, Amper shared in Davos that a reusable digital identity "helps prevent electoral fraud, strengthens the security of electoral systems, facilitates voter registration and identification, provides more inclusive access, and uses automation to reduce errors, resulting in greater transparency and trust among voters," emphasized the founder of Incode.

