Reusable digital identity, an ally of democracy in the largest electoral year in history: Ricardo Amper

News provided by

Incode

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • In 2024, more than 4.1 billion citizens will go to the election polls in 76 countries.
  • Reusable digital identity contributes to secure and reliable outcomes.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leaders and governments worldwide should advocate for the implementation of reusable digital identities to build trust and strengthen their democratic processes, especially considering that over half of the global population will be called to their respective election polls this year, marking 2024 as the largest electoral year in history, stated Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, a global leader in identity verification, from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to the Forum, the elections in 2024 will impact over 4 billion people worldwide, and "as artificial intelligence advances, so do the opportunities and risks of it being exploited by malicious actors seeking to inject distrust into democratic institutions."

Amper called for "a global effort with governments and issuing institutions of official documents to implement reusable digital identities of citizens in a more secure manner, through AI-based digital authentication technology, to increase citizen trust and strengthen democracies."

Among the nations holding elections are eight of the most populous in the world: India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Bangladesh, the United States, Mexico, and Russia.

The Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), based in Stockholm, Norway, has concluded in its latest report that democracy is declining worldwide due to threats to the integrity of electoral processes, the independence of the judiciary, security, or freedom of expression and assembly.

In the face of this scenario, Amper shared in Davos that a reusable digital identity "helps prevent electoral fraud, strengthens the security of electoral systems, facilitates voter registration and identification, provides more inclusive access, and uses automation to reduce errors, resulting in greater transparency and trust among voters," emphasized the founder of Incode.

For more information, about how Incode is revolutionizing trust and inclusion in the digital age, visit this blog.

About Incode

Incode is the next-generation platform for identity verification and authentication, reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies, with a highly secure and user-friendly Artificial Intelligence (AI) based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication, and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to build trust and democratize access, Incode works with a range of banks, fintech, hotels, governments, and the world's largest markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

Contact: 
Katherine Benfield
Lumina Communications for Incode
incode@luminapr.com

SOURCE Incode

Also from this source

Adopting reusable digital identity is key to building prosperous and economically inclusive societies: Ricardo Amper

Adopting reusable digital identity is key to building prosperous and economically inclusive societies: Ricardo Amper

The use of reusable digital identities is one innovative solution to address the need for building safer, prosperous, and economically inclusive...
Cybersecurity, AI, and digital trust are key topics at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos: Ricardo Amper

Cybersecurity, AI, and digital trust are key topics at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos: Ricardo Amper

Increasing confidence in the use of artificial intelligence and new technologies, as well as strengthening cybersecurity, will be central concerns...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.