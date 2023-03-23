Incode Technologies Partners with Advanced Living Technologies & At-visions to Transform Player and Guest Onboarding in EMEA

Through a new agreement to support Advanced Living Technologies' leading guest technology services, Incode to bring best-in-class identity verification to Gaming and Hospitality sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode Technologies, the revolutionary ID proofing company, has announced a strategic partnership with leading guest technology services companies, Advanced Living Technologies (ALTec) and its sister company, at-visions. ALTec will leverage Incode's innovative biometric, omnichannel identity verification and authentication platform for a variety of services including Know Your Date (KYD)/Age Verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance and reusable identity. The agreement, powered by Incode's AI/ML and biometric solutions, will enable ALTec and at-visions to transition gaming and hospitality away from decades-old technology and redefine the guest experience status quo, respectively.

The combination of increasing data breaches and fraud as well as the frequency hoteliers and gaming establishments repeatedly ask their customers to verify their identities have expedited the need for robust, next-generation identity proofing. By choosing to rely on traditional, centralized methods that store user data and are frequently targeted by hackers, security and privacy are compromised, leading to harm for individuals, businesses, and society at large. With over $8.8 billion reported losses reported by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2022, the importance of secure authentication and seamless customer experience is critical to organizations' success.

ALTec, with its identity product, SONIO, says Incode's modular and fully automated ID, Liveness POA, and Watchlists features stood out from other providers in the gaming industry. While many vendors remain concentrated in a single region or country, and have weaknesses in other locales, Incode offers multiregional and global product offerings, training their AI/ML models to each of a client's target markets. As identification draws more attention from legislators around the world, Incode's comprehensive identity verification (IDV) validates over 4,600 distinct documents against governments and central databases, confirming a person is the genuine owner of the real-word identity they are claiming.

At-visions specializes in IP streaming solutions for mobile applications, networks, and digital signage in the hospitality industry. With their technology, customers can offer state-of-the-art entertainment to match the demands of guests for content such as streaming, as well as providing a communication platform to promote services. At-visions is capitalizing on ALTec's existing verifications customer base to resell SONIO, embedded with Incode's identity verification solutions, into the hospitality sector.

"While we're continuously reminded of both the risks associated with human-in-the-loop verification and how AI/ML helps reduce bias, inaccuracies, and inefficiencies, legacy providers are also challenged to move away from slow, physical commerce and shift to seamless, touchless transactions," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode. "ALTec and at-visions share Incode's commitment to One Identity Everywhere and this partnership of guest-facing technologies and unrivaled track record in identity systems with ongoing and rigorous certifications completely transforms the customer journey. The ability to offer our identity solutions to at-visions' robust customer base will enable innovation in time-tested industries and, ultimately, a reimagining of the trust between hotel guests, gamers, and the organizations that serve them."

ALTec's Chief Business Officer Dieter Kindl said: "We see that all around the globe, identification in every industry is gaining importance and it's why we're thrilled to partner with Incode—a pioneering leader in the identity proofing sector. Our vision of combining several fraud prevention and compliance services and ID verification in one platform is possible only with biometrics, a reliable and efficient means of enhancing data security and user authentication."

This agreement comes on the heels of Incode's product showcase at ICE London, and ALTec's vision ushering the next generation of customer experiences at a global scale for gaming and hospitality and shaping the future of trust in verification and authentication.

To learn more, please visit: www.incode.com

About Incode

Incode is the leading provider of world-class identity solutions that is reinventing the way humans authenticate and verify their identity to power a world of digital trust. Incode's innovative identity solutions enable the world's largest financial institutions, governments, retailers, hospitality companies, gaming, and other industries to unleash their business potential and reduce fraud, elevating human interactions with data, products, and services – at all levels.

About Advanced Living Technologies

ALTec with its product SONIO, is the identity specialist of AT-Visions group, founded in 2009, which caters for the global hospitality industry servicing many of the renowned hotel chains with customized guest check-in journeys and inroom entertainment.The Identity Orchestration Platform Sonio has developed, is used as the backbone for many vendor integrations covering compliance and onboarding requirements through one API.

