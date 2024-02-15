INCOG BioPharma Services adds 100 million units of syringe/cartridge capacity

News provided by

INCOG BioPharma

15 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INCOG BioPharma Services, a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile injectables, is adding a high-speed OPTIMA filling line that will provide an additional 100 million units of syringe and cartridge filling capacity. This second filling line will be delivered on site this summer and qualified for GMP production in Q2 of 2025. It will complement the company's existing multi-use filling line, bringing the company's total filling capacity to 140 million units per year. In addition to the new filling line, INCOG recently added automated visual inspection capabilities and will soon complete qualification of equipment to support auto-injector device assembly services. These equipment and capability upgrades pave the way for INCOG to provide high-capacity sterile injectable manufacturing at a time when securing access to capacity has become problematic for many biopharmaceutical companies.

In March of 2023, INCOG secured an additional $75 million of funding to initiate these expansion efforts. The decision to increase capacity, well before current capacity limits were reached, was based on a business philosophy that prioritizes customer needs.

Cory Lewis, INCOG's CEO, said, "We are a CDMO focused on creating a new standard of performance within our space. We are investing proactively in the equipment and people necessary to create a better customer experience. Simply put, we are committed to taking the steps necessary to give meaning to our words."

Currently, INCOG supports several customer projects that include both clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing and testing services. Those projects are utilizing an OPTIMA MultiUse filling line that has the capacity to fill up to 40 million units annually across a variety of formats, including vials, syringes, and cartridges. The system is designed to provide flexibility, while maintaining the highest quality assurance through barrier isolator and 100% in-process control technologies. The addition of automated visual inspection and soon-to-be-available auto-injector device assembly capabilities will help customers reduce time-to-market challenges.

INCOG is led by an experienced team that has supported over 200 different molecules and projects through technical transfer and clinical/commercial supply. Furthermore, the team has contributed to the successful launch of more than 50 approved commercial therapeutics. 

To that point, Lewis said, "From the beginning, we have had a big vision for what impact INCOG could make in the CDMO space. We've assembled a team with the experience and skill set to bring high-value sterile injectable drugs to the market with quality and speed. Seeing our capabilities and capacity expand when our partners need it most is exciting. We're looking forward to the new partnerships and programs we plan to support in the coming year and beyond."

If you need support on a project, please get in touch with INCOG's business development team at [email protected] or visit our website at www.incogbiopharma.com.

About INCOG BioPharma Services. 

Designed to deliver better. Discover the INCOG way. 
INCOG has been designed and built from decades of experience with a clear purpose: to deliver better CDMO services in the injectable drug product space. With our dedicated team, best-in-class processes, and state-of-the-art equipment, we provide meaningful results and stand-out customer experiences. We are here to strive for the best – for our team and our customers. We are ALL IN with you from the moment we start work on your project. We go above and beyond to understand your requirements, meet your needs, and foster a truly collaborative partnership.

Founded in June 2020 by a team of industry veterans, INCOG BioPharma Services offers manufacturing services to both early-phase and late-phase biopharmaceutical companies. The company's service offering includes filling drug products into vials, syringes, and cartridges. INCOG also offers support services, including formulation scale-up, analytical development, stability testing and storage, and auto-injector device assembly.

SOURCE INCOG BioPharma

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.