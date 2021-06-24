Incogmeato By MorningStar Farms Joins Forces With Heineken 0.0 To Bring The 4th For All

Incogmeato and Heineken 0.0 combine two of the hottest trends this BBQ season – plant-based food 2 and alcohol-free drinks 3 – prompting Americans to rethink their grill-out go-to's, burger and beer, and opt for choices they can feel good about. The two brands created custom '4 th for All' kits to surprise and satisfy American workers on the clock during the Fourth of July holiday. These kits contain juicy plant-based Incogmeato burgers that look, cook and taste like the real thing and compared to ground beef contains about the same amount of protein, but with 41% less saturated fat, making it a better but just as tasty option. What goes better with burgers than a refreshing beverage? Each kit also includes Heineken 0.0, which has 100% of the taste, but 0.0% of the alcohol.

"Incogmeato plant-based burgers and Heineken 0.0 are the next-gen burger and beverage combo making grilling more flavorful and accessible this summer," said Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg Company. "Our 4th For All Kits deliver the meaty, juicy and refreshing flavors in a way you can feel good about."

To spread the word, the brands are teaming up with influencers who know what it's like to work on holidays and have experienced firsthand what it feels like to miss out on grilling out. Starting Monday, influencers including Nurse Hadley (@nurse.hadley), Nurse Sugar (@mylifeassugar_), Dr. Erika (@doctordiaries) and U.S. military family Duana and Curt Cooper (@thecurlycoopers) are sharing on social how they're surprising co-workers and friends who know what it's like to have FOMO-GO with customized 4th For All Kits to make certain everyone gets to enjoy the excitement of the biggest grilling holiday of the year.

"Everyone should be able to participate in the best grilling occasion of the year, especially workers who work incredibly hard all year round," said Robert Hamilton, Senior Marketing Manager, HEINEKEN USA. "We hope these grilling kits make their holiday a little brighter — and better tasting! — with delicious twists on summer staples."

4th FOR ALL KITS TO BUST FOMO-GO

For a chance to win, post #FOMOGO and #Entry on Twitter or swipe up on the 4 th For All posts from Nurse Hadley , military family Duana and Curt Cooper and others to be directed to a microsite where you can enter for the chance to win a 4 th For All Kit.

For All posts from Nurse , military family and others to be directed to a microsite where you can enter for the chance to win a 4 For All Kit. Promotion will run from June 28 th at 8 AM ET through July 2 nd at 11:59 PM ET . Limit one entry per person. Only eligible to those 21+ years of age and older.

at through at . Limit one entry per person. Only eligible to those 21+ years of age and older. If you live in Los Angeles or New York City , you may get one delivered to your front door in less than two hours on July 3 rd .

or , you may get one delivered to your front door in less than two hours on . Winners who live outside of the delivery zone will receive Incogmeato and Heineken 0.0 coupons.

For official rules, visit here.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise, and AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

