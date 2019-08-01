InComm Healthcare Launches Healthy Food Card To Incentivize Nutritional Purchases

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading provider of payments and technology services, today announced the launch of its Healthy Foods Incentive Program, which allows health plans to develop a targeted program that incentivizes members to purchase nutritional foods at retail. Through the program, health plans provide members with restricted-spend cards loaded with incentive dollars that can only be used to purchase healthy foods.

Incentive dollars loaded on a Healthy Food Card can only be used to purchase items from a curated catalog of nutritional foods, such as fruits and vegetables. The program also provides exclusive discounts and savings for healthcare products and services. The card can be used at any retailer within InComm Healthcare's extensive retail network, which includes the world's largest supermarket, pharmacy and convenience chains.

"We developed the Healthy Food Card at the request of our health plan partners so they can more easily help members purchase the foods they need to live healthier lives," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President of InComm. "Healthier members tend to spend less on healthcare themselves and cost less for the plan (not to mention the many mental and physical benefits of a healthier lifestyle) making this program a win-win proposition all around."

Lack of access to adequately nutritious food is a serious public health issue, with a 2018 survey from the International Food Information Council* finding that 32 percent of Medicaid beneficiaries often purchase unhealthy food due to financial constraints.

InComm's healthcare business currently serves millions of health plan members through its OTC Network® Product Suite, which feature supplemental benefit and wellness incentive cards that effectively attract, engage and retain health plan members while driving them into retail stores or e-commerce sites. With a range of product catalogs to choose from, plans can customize their benefits and rewards to their specific consumer base.

For more information about InComm Healthcare's product suite, visit: https://www.incomm.com/products/wellness-benefits/healthcare-product-suite/

About InComm



By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

