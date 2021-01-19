InComm Healthcare Study Profiles Medicare Subscribers, Highlights Interest in Supplemental Benefits

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today released the results of its 2020 Medicare Study, providing a profile of the Medicare subscriber and revealing preferences and behaviors regarding healthy habits, routine healthcare activities and supplemental benefits. Respondents indicate that they are tech-savvy and express interest in various rewards programs – especially those personalized to specific medical conditions.

The results were based on responses from 2,509 current Medicare and Tricare beneficiaries during the month of November 2020.

"Today's Medicare subscriber is active online, and ready for digital engagement," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "Subscribers have especially reported interest in supplemental benefits programs, whether related to their regular health activities or routine care of specific, ongoing medical conditions."

The Medicare Beneficiary: primarily suburban, digital, on social media; shops online

Most Medicare subscribers surveyed were empty-nesters – retirement-aged, married, and homeowners. Despite consisting largely of Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, these subscribers reported greater digital fluency than is often presumed:

85% confirmed that they are active social media users (mainly Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram).

Almost all respondents said they shop online; 82% do so frequently.

64% said they have engaged in video chat with friends and family this year (Zoom, Facetime, Facebook Messenger).

83% said they have no trust concerns when it comes to e-commerce.

Supplemental Benefit and Reward Cards are In Demand

Most subscribers said their insurer does not currently offer a supplemental benefit card program, though they would be interested in joining one:

90% of subscribers do not have a plan-provided supplemental benefit and/or reward card. Of those non-cardholders:

76% are interested in obtaining one.



71% believe such a program would help them achieve their health goals and maintain their well-being.

Most Medicare subscribers are maintaining healthy habits; stress from confinement, loss of routine is biggest challenge

On average, respondents said their normal health routines have been largely unimpacted by COVID-19 . This is not to say they aren't paying attention to the pandemic; in fact, 57% believe healthy habits are more important now than in years past, and 98% of subscribers say healthy habits are a daily priority.

Approximately 60 million Americans are currently enrolled in Medicare, and that total is expected to reach over 78 million by 2030, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Medicare requires a minimum age of 65 for enrollment, excepting those with qualifying disabilities or medical conditions.

InComm Healthcare helps health insurers deliver and manage member supplemental benefit and incentive programs. InComm Healthcare currently serves more than 580 health and wellness programs for over 320 health plan partners, reaching over seven million OTC Network cardholders. The cards in its product suite are accepted at more than 75,000 retail locations, including national retailers and independent pharmacies.



Health plans interested in offering an OTC Benefit program for 2022 can visit InComm's Healthcare Benefits page for more information.



About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 27 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

