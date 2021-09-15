InComm Payments Expands Serve® Prepaid Product Suite; Launches New Serve® Pay As You Go Visa® Prepaid Card

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced it has expanded Serve's suite of products, offering a new Serve Pay As You Go Visa Prepaid Card to consumers looking for a more flexible option to add money easily, manage their budgets and everyday spending. With the addition of this new product, Serve now offers a host of prepaid alternatives, including the company's Serve® American Express® Prepaid Debit Accounts.

The new and refreshed Serve product suite includes:

New Serve Pay As You Go Visa Prepaid Card : for the customer looking for flexibility, this account gives its cardholders the freedom to spend when and where they want, with no monthly charges and only a small fee when they make a purchase.

: for the customer looking for flexibility, this account gives its cardholders the freedom to spend when and where they want, with no monthly charges and only a small fee when they make a purchase. Serve American Express Free Reloads : with free cash reloads at thousands of locations, this option provides a solution for the cash-inclined that allows accountholders to stay on budget, pay bills online and manage day-to-day expenses.

: with free cash reloads at thousands of locations, this option provides a solution for the cash-inclined that allows accountholders to stay on budget, pay bills online and manage day-to-day expenses. Serve American Express Cash Back : ideal for rewards seekers, includes unlimited 1% cash back on in-store and online spend that can be redeemed right away.

: ideal for rewards seekers, includes unlimited 1% cash back on in-store and online spend that can be redeemed right away. Serve American Express Direct Deposit: provides free direct deposits up to two days early, with no monthly fee for direct deposits of $500 or more within a statement period – helping those with regular deposits get faster and easier access to their money.

"Modern consumers are adopting new ways to manage their money," said Adam Brault, Senior Vice President, Financial Services, at InComm Payments. "They expect products with the features that flex with their lifestyle and provide good value for their money."

The new Serve product suite is available online at the newly designed serve.com and at retailers across the country. All accounts benefit from no credit check, no minimum balance and a competitive fee structure. Accountholders will also enjoy a new digital experience through the Serve Mobile App, which allows for mobile deposits, fund transfers and on-the-go money management.

Full details on Serve's new features and benefits are available at serve.com. For more information about Serve fees and limits, see serve.com/fees.

Serve® American Express® Prepaid Debit Accounts ("Serve Prepaid Debit Accounts") are issued by Amex National Bank. Available to U.S. residents who are over 18 years old only (or 19 in certain states) and for use virtually anywhere American Express Cards are accepted worldwide, subject to verification.

Serve Pay As You Go Visa Prepaid Card is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About MetaBank®, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metapay.com or www.metafinancialgroup.com.

