Increase Efficiency with Versatile Trimble GuidEx Guidance System for Virtually Any Machine Type

Trimble GuidEx provides streamlined design-stakeout navigation to eliminate the need for advance survey stakeout operations, enabling machine operators to navigate to an exact point without stakes or surveyors, ideal for natural resource exploration such as core sampling operations. In addition, corridor navigation allows users to efficiently complete a range of tasks including clearing paths for access routes, snow plowing and more. With comprehensive local machine data logging, contractors can capture a range of data including position, time and speed.

"Trimble GuidEx was built to meet the needs of natural resource exploration activities but can be used for many other applications," said Scott Crozier, vice president of Trimble Civil Construction. "This system improves productivity and awareness with easy, efficient, task-specific navigation."

To ensure work is done exactly where it should be, proximity and zone breach alarms can be set based on custom exclusion and inclusion zones. Trimble GuidEx uses an integrated GNSS and Inertial Navigation System (INS) to compute a virtual reference point and precise heading, pitch and roll. Regardless of the equipment or the application, Trimble GuidEx uses customer provided data to keep operators aware of prohibited or dangerous areas and decrease time and money wasted on unnecessary work.

Trimble GuidEx provides crossline navigation along predefined routes via an integrated software-based lightbar viewed on the display, including visual and audible alarms when operators breach user-defined distances from a centerline. The system also provides point and pad navigation information with intuitive navigational arrows, supported by a wide variety of data recording settings.

Fully Connected Solution

Compatible with virtually any machine type, Trimble GuidEx connects equipment to the office to keep everyone aligned. Operators and supervisors can send mapping data to and from the machine and office to avoid rework. Reliable guidance data allows contractors to track machines by time or user-defined event triggers for a more accurate representation of the machine utilization cost of a project. Trimble GuidEx can leverage Real Time Kinematic (RTK) and CenterPoint® RTX correction services for enhanced high-accuracy positioning.

Availability

The Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System is now available globally through SITECH® distributors. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/guidex.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

