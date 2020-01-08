Increase in Global Spending for Mining Explorations to Improve Adoption of Personal Protective Equipment

Growth in mining PPE sector revenues to be driven by Latin America and Asia-Pacific markets, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global mining industry personal protective equipment (PPE) market reveals that the sector is set to garner revenues in excess of $3.4 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018. Rising global demand for natural resources and increasing investments by mining MNCs in developing economies were identified as the key trends driving the revenue boost.

"As multinational mining companies have expanded their geographic footprint, the focus on developing a safe working environment has increased and has resulted in the industry adopting a 'safety-first' culture," said Sanjiv Bhaskar, Vice President of Research, Frost & Sullivan. "This is expected to support the demand for PPE in mining activities in the coming years."

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Global Mining Industry Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, Forecast to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal protective equipment sector catering to the global mining industry. The research examines key market drivers and industry trends and offers detailed revenue forecasts through the year 2023. Thorough region-wise and product-wise market analyses are also presented.

In 2018, the Chinese mining industry contributed the most to global PPE market revenues, generating $529 million, followed by the North American and Central and Eastern European mining sectors, which generated $511 million and $450 million, respectively. However, Latin America and the Rest of the World (RoW), especially Asia-Pacific, are most likely to emerge as the fastest-growing mining PPE markets in the next five years. An abundance of natural resources, the adoption of progressive mining policies, and the permeation of a robust work safety culture from MNCs to smaller mining organizations are expected to play a pivotal role in driving these markets.

"Geological potential, coupled with the political stability of the host countries, is expected to play a key role in fostering mining activities," noted Bhaskar. "In turn, it is likely to provide PPE manufacturers with additional revenue-generation opportunities in the future."

PPE manufacturers could potentially supplement their revenues by:

Entering into partnerships with mining companies to supply PPE products.

Helping mining companies develop and implement effective work-safety procedures.

Offering training services for the selection and usage of PPE.

Establishing an efficient supply chain to ensure timely delivery of products to remotely located mines.

Global Mining Industry Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, Forecast to 2023, is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials & Food Growth Partnership Service program, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

