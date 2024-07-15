Increased Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

News provided by

NNN REIT, Inc.

Jul 15, 2024, 08:30 ET

-- Marks 35th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase --

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share payable August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2024. The 2.7% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 35th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 35 or more consecutive years.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Maintaining a multi-year perspective has kept NNN in position to increase the annual dividend for the 35th consecutive year in 2024.  A disciplined capital deployment strategy and a strong, flexible balance sheet have allowed NNN to continue this impressive track record of consistent growth."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned 3,546 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.1 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

Also from this source

NNN REIT, INC. PRICES OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2034

NNN REIT, INC. PRICES OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2034

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced that it has priced its public offering of $500,000,000 of ...
FIRST QUARTER 2024 OPERATING RESULTS ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 OPERATING RESULTS ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Highlights...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics