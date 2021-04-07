Increased COVID-19 Work From Home Employment Nets Free Software Upgrade For DataVantage® For IMS Version 5.0 Users

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Computer Resources, Inc. (DCR), a leader in z/OS data privacy and data management and testing software, announced today that customers still using DataVantage® for IMS version 5.0 will get a free upgrade to release 7.1 as support for the earlier version will end August 31st. The upgrade will help meet security requirements with the prolonged period and increase of work-from-home employees.

"Due to COVID-19, we're offering a free upgrade, enabling current customers to gain data masking functionality to help secure test data," said George Lang, DCR's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Additional features include on-the-fly data masking, as well as date modification for date sensitive information to mitigate the risks associated with PII data breaches."