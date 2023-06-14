Increased Use of Vouchers Could Bridge Racial Homeownership Gap

News provided by

Urban Strategies, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

ST. LOUIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research indicates that increased use of a homeowner voucher program could significantly shrink the racial gap between Black and white home ownership.

The study -- conducted by The Urban Institute in partnership with Urban Strategies Inc. (USI) and funded by JP Morgan Chase -- found that more Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV) could help reduce the racial disparity in homeownership, which is at its highest in 50 years. A key change would let households with an HCV use it for mortgage payments rather than rent.

One major contributor is the disproportionate burden that mortgage costs place on Black potential homebuyers. Inequity in income, along with structural racist policies, leads to nearly half of all of the vouchers going to Black non-Hispanic households.

A summary concluded that successful implementation requires collaboration between housing agencies, lenders, and other first-time-homebuyer programs.

Historically, discrimination has caused a disparity in access to home ownership and its benefits. Living in inadequate housing requires more upkeep and paying relatively more in property taxes. Legacies of redlining and current discriminatory lending have also hampered Black households' efforts to gain access to quality housing.

Key findings of the study include:

  • The HCV home ownership program is limited in size and scope.
  • The use of homeownership vouchers is higher in places with lower housing costs and lower fair market rent.
  • Public housing authorities that use the highest share of vouchers for home ownership tend not to have majority Black non-Hispanic clientele. However, four out of five of the PHAs with the most participants serve majority Black non-Hispanic households in their programs: Philadelphia, Chicago, New Orleans, and Louisville.
  • Foreclosures and non-payment are uncommon.

Strategies that the study said could help close the voucher gap include higher income limits for participants, creation of a distinct class of vouchers earmarked for homeownership, extending the length of subsidy allowed in the HCV homeownership program and more funding for the lump sum/down payment option.

Founded in 1978, Urban Strategies, Inc. is a national nonprofit leader with extensive experience in implementing results-based human capital development strategies in communities that are undergoing physical revitalization. www.urbanstrategiesinc.org.

The Urban Institute is a nonprofit research organization that provides data and evidence to help advance upward mobility and equity, strengthen decision making, create inclusive economic growth, and improve the well-being of families and communities.

For Information:
Cindy Wallach
314-922-8060

SOURCE Urban Strategies, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.