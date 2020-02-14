Increasing Clinical Development Activities Driving the Prostate Cancer Vaccines Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prostate Cancer Vaccines - Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Prostate Cancer Vaccines - Competitive Intelligence Analysis, 2019" report provides an introduction on prostate cancer along with pointers covering epidemiological data, followed by different types of prostate cancer vaccines. To make the report more insightful, certain timelines and milestones in cancer vaccines development along with guidelines in 7MM are also covered.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing clinical development activities

Combination with chemotherapy

Tumor Antigens

Prostate Cancer Vaccines better than gene-editing therapies

Overview of pipeline development activities for Prostate Cancer Vaccines

This pipeline analysis of cancer vaccines includes a product description, company description and development activities focusing on technology, designations, collaborations & licensing deals, grants, and patent details. In the coming years, products in late stage of development, such as Prostvac (Bavarian Nordic) and ProstAtak (Advantagene) are likely to provide tough competition to products currently available in the market.



Key Players:

Dendreon Corporation

Bavarian Nordic

Advantagene

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis immunotherapies

SOTIO

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Curevac AG

Mediolanum Farmaceutici

Pfizer Inc.

Vaccitech

Sensei Biotherapeutics

Medigene AG

Ultimovacs

Oncovir Inc.

UbiVac

Momotaro-Gene Inc.

Vaccibody AS

AlphaVax Inc.

