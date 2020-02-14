Increasing Clinical Development Activities Driving the Prostate Cancer Vaccines Market
Feb 14, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prostate Cancer Vaccines - Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Prostate Cancer Vaccines - Competitive Intelligence Analysis, 2019" report provides an introduction on prostate cancer along with pointers covering epidemiological data, followed by different types of prostate cancer vaccines. To make the report more insightful, certain timelines and milestones in cancer vaccines development along with guidelines in 7MM are also covered.
Key Market Drivers
- Increasing clinical development activities
- Combination with chemotherapy
- Tumor Antigens
- Prostate Cancer Vaccines better than gene-editing therapies
Overview of pipeline development activities for Prostate Cancer Vaccines
This pipeline analysis of cancer vaccines includes a product description, company description and development activities focusing on technology, designations, collaborations & licensing deals, grants, and patent details. In the coming years, products in late stage of development, such as Prostvac (Bavarian Nordic) and ProstAtak (Advantagene) are likely to provide tough competition to products currently available in the market.
Scope of the Report
- Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Prostate Cancer Vaccines across the complete product development cycle and company overview.
- Detailed profiles of Prostate Cancer Vaccines with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patents issued, designations and technologies.
- Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, target, route of administration and mode of administration.
- The report provides a section on patent overview where thorough analysis of the patents with respect to top assignee and top inventors are provided.
- The report also covers market drivers, market barriers and market opportunities and SWOT analysis to build the in depth understanding of prostate cancer vaccines market.
Reasons to Buy
- Establish a comprehensive understanding of the current pipeline scenario across Prostate Cancer Vaccines to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Assess challenges and opportunities that influence Prostate Cancer Vaccines R&D
- Gather impartial perspective of strategies of the emerging competitors having potentially lucrative portfolio in this space and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify the relationship between the products and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine
- Devise in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with progressing projects for Prostate Cancer Vaccines to enhance and expand business potential and scope
Key Players:
- Dendreon Corporation
- Bavarian Nordic
- Advantagene
- OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals
- Advaxis immunotherapies
- SOTIO
- Cleveland BioLabs Inc.
- Curevac AG
- Mediolanum Farmaceutici
- Pfizer Inc.
- Vaccitech
- Sensei Biotherapeutics
- Medigene AG
- Ultimovacs
- Oncovir Inc.
- UbiVac
- Momotaro-Gene Inc.
- Vaccibody AS
- AlphaVax Inc.
