Increasing Number of U.S. Students Receive College Credit Through Cambridge International Exams

More students earn college credit through advanced coursework developed by Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge

NEW YORK , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, the world's largest provider of international education programs and part of the University of Cambridge, announced that students across the U.S. completed more Cambridge Pre-Advanced (IGCSE) and Advanced (AS & A Levels) in 2022, an increase of 15% since 2021. Arizona, Florida, and Washington were the top states for exam participation.

"After two years of challenges brought on by the pandemic, I am happy to see that more students have access to curriculum that engages them to think critically across all achievement levels," said [Mark Cavone, Regional Director of Cambridge International, North America.] "With increased participation in Cambridge International examinations, more students are able to receive college credit allowing them to continue to move forward in their future endeavors."

Cambridge Advanced (AS and A Level) exams offer students across the country the opportunity to earn college credit at many higher education institutions while in high school. Cambridge Pre-Advanced or IGCSE (Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education) is the world's most popular program for 14- to 16-year-olds, offering over 70 course subjects for schools to choose from. IGCSE prepares high school students for more rigorous advanced coursework. Schools can use the Cambridge curricula alongside any other curricula. In 2022, Cambridge International issued exams across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Cambridge International offers a fully integrated and flexible K-12 educational system, known as the Cambridge Pathway, that brings together globally recognized teaching and learning with meaningful assessments that measure student mastery. Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity.

Cambridge International partners over 170 countries including the US. Further, over 1000 universities in the U.S., including many state systems and Ivy League institutions, recognize the Cambridge Advanced program. There have been studies which show that Cambridge students perform stronger and graduate faster than students in other programs

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

As a global organization with a 160-year history as part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge Assessment International Education partners with schools and districts around the world with a shared goal of making education transformation a reality. Schools in the U.S. now utilize the Cambridge Advanced program, an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school. Cambridge uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) aligning rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org/usa/

SOURCE Cambridge International