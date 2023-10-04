American Council on Education Expands List of Recommended Cambridge International Exams; Approves Six Additional Subjects

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Assessment International Education is pleased to announce that the American Council on Education (ACE) Learning Evaluations has reviewed and subsequently recommended college credit for seventeen Cambridge International AS & A Level exams, including six new exams in July 2023. The newly approved subjects are Business, Digital Media & Design, Geography, Global Perspectives & Research, Physics, and Travel & Tourism.

ACE, the major coordinating body for higher education institutions in the U.S., seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research, and program initiatives. The exams are listed in the ACE National Guide , a catalog developed by ACE to assist colleges and universities in understanding how to award college course credit for a variety of educational experiences. In addition to the new exam recommendations, ACE also currently recommends college credit for Cambridge International AS & A level exams in Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Environmental Management, Literature in English, Marine Sciences, Mathematics, Media Studies, Psychology, Sociology, and Thinking Skills.

"It is wonderful to see the American Council on Education continue to validate the quality and integrity of Cambridge International exams," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, Cambridge Assessment International Education, North America. "We are pleased to see the list of recommended subjects expand."

Cambridge International's exams underwent a review by subject matter experts from colleges and universities, as well as by a psychometrician. The review team analyzed exam materials, validated learning outcomes and competencies, and recommended post-secondary credit based on its findings. The psychometrician analyzed the steps Cambridge International takes to measure exam validity and scoring reliability, and the technical adequacy of Cambridge International's procedures for test development, exam proctoring, and score reporting.

In the July report, ACE noted "Compelling evidence was presented to establish the exams' correspondence with college-level standards."

The Cambridge International program for K-12, first introduced in the U.S. in 1995, has grown rapidly in popularity, partnering with schools across the U.S. Demand for Cambridge International across schools and districts in the country has been driven by the program's alignment to state and local access and equity priorities. The program offers routes for learners with a wide range of abilities – including those whose first language is not English – so that every learner can succeed.

More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities recognize the Cambridge program, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and the University of Virginia. In addition, public institutions in the following states give college credit for qualifying grades on the Cambridge exams: AZ, FL, KS, KY, IN, MD, MS, NC, ND, PA, SC, VA, and WA. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education in the U.S.

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.

Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape its curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world and gives them the transferable skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university, and work. Students receive college credit for Cambridge Advanced programs (Cambridge International AS & A Levels) at many higher education institutions in the U.S.

Cambridge International is the short name for Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org

SOURCE Cambridge International