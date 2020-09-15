Incredible Health Announces Roll-Out of New Products and Services to Help Permanent Nurse Hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health , the fastest-growing, venture-backed career marketplace for healthcare workers, announced today the formal launch of several products and services aimed at helping healthcare employers meet nurse hiring needs during a critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The updates enable even more rapid and seamless hiring of permanent, specialized nurses to less than 12 days. They also reduce the high costs associated with hiring temporary travel nurses, an essential step in keeping healthcare providers financially solvent at a time when many have suffered substantial revenue losses due to the pandemic. On average, Incredible Health saves each hospital they work with at least $2M per year in travel nurse, overtime, and HR costs. Additionally, retention of nurses hired through Incredible Health's platform is 15% higher at the one year mark than other hiring methods.

"Incredible Health is doing more than any other platform to address the staffing needs for healthcare providers created by COVID-19," said Dr. Iman Abuzeid, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health. "Rapid speed-to-hire of qualified permanent nurses is not simply a 'nice-to-have' during this healthcare crisis: it's mission-critical to ensure the well-being of patients and the long-term financial health of these institutions. Hospitals have been hit hard by declining revenues over the last several months, and they need to avoid high costs whenever they can. With our new enhancements, including custom-matching and workflow software that enables rapid speed-to-hire of qualified permanent nurses, we're ensuring the well-being of patients and the long-term financial health of these institutions."

Used by more than 200 hospitals and health systems nationwide, including HCA Healthcare, Baylor Scott & White Health, Stanford Health Care and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and hundreds of thousands of nurses, Incredible Health already has the fastest speed-to-hire process for permanent nurses, averaging about 24 days before the pandemic compared to the national 90-day average. Throughout the pandemic, Incredible Health has worked closely with hospitals to update and introduce new features, to meet the demand for permanent nurses. Over the last several months, speed-to-hire has decreased to only 12 days, with an interview request being sent through the platform every 20 minutes.

The new features include:

Enhanced custom-matching algorithms: Incredible Health is the only platform that uses automation to help screen the talent's credentials and preferences, and automatically custom matches the talent with employers. This increases the likelihood that a nurse is the right fit from the outset.

These enhancements help accelerate the process even further, at a time when hospitals cannot afford delays or additional fees costs overtime and travel nurse agencies. By using Incredible Health, hospitals' in-house talent acquisition team and nurse hiring team productivity dramatically increases by at least 50%.

"To do our best work, we need to have the talent to deliver quality care to those in need. With the ongoing shortage, it's taking our team longer than we'd like to find the ideal specialized experienced candidates for hard-to-fill positions. With Incredible Health, we consistently hire in permanent roles in under three weeks," said David Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at Stanford Health Care.

About Incredible Health

As a career marketplace for permanent health care workers, Incredible Health puts nurses in the driver's seat. Hospitals apply directly to nurses rather than the other way around. The first-and-only platform to focus on permanent employees rather than contractors, Incredible Health is already used by 200 major hospitals nationwide. Incredible Health's proprietary algorithm-based technology custom matches the needs of hospitals with the right nurses. Co-founded by MD and Wharton alum Iman Abuzeid and MIT alum from a family of nurses, Rome Portlock, Incredible Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and operates nationally. For more information visit https://incrediblehealth.com .

