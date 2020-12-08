Incredible Health Announces Suite of Products for Nurses to Combat Stress and Burnout

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health , the fastest-growing, venture-backed career marketplace for healthcare workers, announced today the formal launch of two new products aimed to support the mental health of nurses on its platform: an exclusive social network for nurses and a daily journal. The company also announced expansions into key markets, including Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Iowa, Colorado, and Nevada. These product updates and geographic expansions all build on Incredible Health's vision to become the de facto career resource and destination for all healthcare workers.

Nurses have faced indescribable physical and mental hardships during the pandemic, from higher rates of exposure and mortality to increased reports of burnout and declining mental health. According to a recent study of New York-based healthcare workers during the COVID-19 peak in April 2020, nurses were among those reporting the highest levels of stress with 64% of nurses and advanced practice providers reporting symptoms of acute stress - ranging from nightmares to inability to stop thinking about the virus. Loneliness and insomnia were also prevalent in this group, as was fear of infecting family and friends. The study, conducted by experts at NewYork-Presbyterian, noted that nurses experience these stressors at a higher rate as they spend more time delivering direct patient care.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made nursing, an already stressful career with a high turnover rate of 17% before the pandemic, even more challenging," said Molly Rindt, RN, a Personal Talent Advocate on the Incredible Health platform. "As hospitals navigate permanent staffing to keep up with the growing needs of patients, it is critical for nurses to feel supported and confident in their career. Having a trusted community like Incredible Health can help nurses get the support they need."

The new products from Incredible Health were designed to help nurses build community, seek support and advice, and reflect on their workdays to help combat the high stress and burnout that is pervasive in the field and has been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. The new features include:

The Incredible Health Nurse Community

A free social network community built exclusively for nurses.

The Incredible Health Nurse Community was created to offer nurses a safe place to support one another during periods of stress and uncertainty by leaning on those who understand what they are going through. Nurses have the option to post to the Nurse Community anonymously to get the advice and support they need without fear of employers seeing the content. Conversations happening in the community range from advice on how to transition between specialties to strategies for coping with workplace stress and burnout. There are also lighthearted conversations on a variety of topics, like favorite scrubs brands. To date, thousands of U.S. nurses have used the free community, which is available to every U.S. nurse.

A Daily Nurse Journal

A free digital journaling platform.

Nurse burnout was a pervasive problem even before the pandemic, with 54% of nurses in a recent study reporting burnout symptoms. A study in the Journal of Nursing Education and Practice shows that written reflection has a positive effect on the ability of nurses to handle stress, burnout, and trauma/compassion fatigue. Incredible Health created a digital journal feature where nurses take inventory of their emotions with structured daily prompts designed to help them process stress more effectively.

Every U.S. nurse can access both the Nurse Community and Daily Nurse Journal for free in the Incredible Health app, available on web, iOS, and Android.

Incredible Health also pairs nurses with a Personal Talent Advocate who helps them navigate their careers. When a nurse looks for a new job, their Talent Advocate provides interview coaching, helps evaluate their job options, and shares resume tips. Incredible Health is the only platform where nurses have access to this kind of one-on-one support supported by technology at scale. All Talent Advocates at Incredible Health are nurses too.

"Many healthcare workers avoid asking for help when it comes to mental health because they are nervous the stigma will negatively affect their careers. By building these tools into the Incredible Health platform, we hope nurses are better able to navigate the stressors associated with the occupation," said Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health. "Our goal is that these new products help nurses manage their stress and burnout, which in turn helps deliver better care and improves patient health outcomes. Incredible Health is proud to offer a free product suite to support nurses, the backbone of our health system, during COVID-19 and beyond."

New Markets, More Opportunities

In addition to new features, the company announced its expansion to health systems in Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Iowa, Colorado, and Nevada to further meet the demand of nurses looking for permanent positions and the hospitals looking to hire them. Serving these new states allows Incredible Health to help more nurses find the right role and more health systems urgently fill vacancies, as hospitalization rates skyrocket nationwide. The pandemic has affected health systems in every state this year, and Incredible Health ensured that nursing teams have the permanent staff required to deliver better care to patients, minimize nurse burnout from working overtime, and save each hospital at least $2 million in annual costs associated with temporary travel nurses.

Used by hundreds of thousands of nurses and more than 250 hospitals and health systems nationwide, including HCA Healthcare, Baylor Scott & White Health, Stanford Health Care, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Incredible Health has been enhancing its platform throughout the pandemic to help hospitals and nurses find permanent roles with a speed-to-hire time of 12 days, compared to the industry average 80 days. These new features are launching in part to support the influx of nurses who will look for new jobs around the new year. The free nurse services demonstrate Incredible Health's commitment to nurses and health systems, and further its mission to help healthcare professionals live better lives and find and do their best work.

More information on Incredible Health's new products and expansion to new locations can be found here: https://www.incrediblehealth.com/wellness/

About Incredible Health

As a career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, Incredible Health puts nurses in the driver's seat. Hospitals apply directly to nurses rather than the other way around. The first-and-only platform to focus on permanent employees rather than contractors, Incredible Health is already used by 250 major hospitals nationwide. Incredible Health's proprietary algorithm-based technology custom matches the needs of hospitals with the right nurses. Co-founded by MD and Wharton alum Iman Abuzeid and MIT alum from a family of nurses, Rome Portlock, Incredible Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and operates nationally. For more information visit https://incrediblehealth.com .

Press contact:

Inkhouse for Incredible Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Incredible Health

Related Links

https://incrediblehealth.com

