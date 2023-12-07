Incredible Health Becomes First Healthcare Career Marketplace to Implement Generative AI, Transforming Nurse Hiring Experience and Improving Access to Opportunity

Generative AI implementation results in 20% increase in interview acceptance by nurses, dramatically increasing speed to hire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health , the fastest-growing healthcare career marketplace for healthcare workers, announced today that it has implemented generative AI across its platform, becoming the first within this essential field to do so. Logistical challenges within nurse hiring limit opportunity for nurses to find permanent positions that best suit them and contribute to the growing U.S. healthcare staffing crisis . But Incredible Health's new generative AI features dramatically expand opportunity for nurses and speed up the hiring process for positions they actually want.

"No company is investing in creating opportunities for nurses the way we are at Incredible Health," said Iman Abuzeid, M.D, Co-Founder and CEO of Incredible Health. "For years, we've implemented machine learning within our marketplace, and adding new generative AI features are an essential step forward. Every new innovation puts nurses in the driver's seats of their careers and moves us closer to solving the healthcare hiring crisis."

Advanced generative AI offerings, which rolled out this year and are now live for all Incredible Health users, include:

"Resume Wizard" for automatic resume creation - Incredible Health's Resume Wizard allows nurses to instantaneously build a high-quality resume optimized to match them with the best hospitals and roles that meet their criteria. Resume creation is a huge hurdle for nurses. More than 30% of nurses start their job searches without a quality resume due to a variety of factors, including socioeconomic conditions, lack of access to a computer or confusion over what employers look for in a resume. Resume Wizard enables nurses to generate an impactful resume via the Incredible Health mobile app in less than 5 minutes at no cost. Thousands of nurses have already used this feature to successfully find new positions, substantially expanding access to opportunities for nurses who otherwise would not have been able to progress in the job search process.

Customized health system outreach to nurses - The nurse shortage makes for a hyper-competitive job market but healthcare organizations often struggle to differentiate themselves in communications to prospective talent, particularly at the scale required to fill staffing gaps. Incredible Health now leverages generative AI to help health systems instantly create highly customized messages to nurse candidates, highlighting important details about hospital benefits, perks, and other differentiating factors for why nurses should engage with their organization. This helps nurses make more informed decisions about which job opportunities to pursue, and helps hospitals seamlessly differentiate from their competitors. Since implementing this feature, interview request accept rates from nurses increased by 20%.

Faster processing of resumes - Nurses often wait for long periods of time after submitting their applications to open positions waiting for talent recruiters to review them. Incredible Health now uses generative AI to instantly process resumes and applications, including verifying key specialties and skills, matching open positions within specialties to relevant applications immediately. The result is nurses get in front of employers faster, reducing the wait time for a response from days to seconds–removing one of the most frustrating parts of job hunting: waiting.

The company will continue to roll out new features using generative AI to make nurse hiring easier for nurses and healthcare organizations. This includes features such as instant interview scheduling and Incredible Health's highly personalized relocation and mobility campaigns, which inform nurses of opportunities across the country.

"What sets Incredible Health apart is their personalized touch," said David B., a registered nurse who used Incredible Health to find a role to relocate states. "Throughout the process, a Nurse Talent Advocate assisted me. The final step, creating my resume, was easy. Despite having only one employer in 16 years, the Resume Wizard clarified my experience, showcasing my duties and translating it to what employers were looking for."

Today, 800,000 nurses and more than 750 hospitals nationwide use Incredible Health and experience the benefits of generative AI on the platform. Hospital customers include HCA Healthcare, Johns Hopkins Health System, Tenet Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Providence St. Joseph, Baylor Scott and White, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Incredible Health is free for all U.S. nurses.

About Incredible Health

As a career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, Incredible Health puts nurses in the driver's seat. Hospitals apply directly to nurses rather than the other way around. The first and only platform to focus on permanent employees rather than contractors, Incredible Health is already used by over 750 hospitals nationwide. Incredible Health's proprietary algorithm-based technology custom matches the needs of hospitals with the right nurses. Co-founded by MD and Wharton alum Iman Abuzeid and MIT alum from a family of nurses, Rome Portlock, Incredible Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and operates nationally.

