Transforming Patient Care in Underserved Areas, 25% of Incredible Health's Hospital Partners Operate in Low-to-Moderate Income Communities

27% of nurses hired via Incredible Health are willing to relocate to communities struggling with maintaining consistent quality of care

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health , the fastest-growing healthcare career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, announced today a milestone in its goal to transform the healthcare labor market: a quarter of the hospitals on its platform support low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities. While nearly all hospitals struggle to retain healthcare workers , the problem can be especially acute for "safety net" hospitals. Safety net hospitals typically serve uninsured and Medicaid patients whose treatment costs aren't fully covered and are often located in LMI communities. By connecting these hospitals with much-needed permanent nursing talent, Incredible Health is taking an active role in solving the gap.

A large cohort of nurses want to work in these communities and are even willing to move to do so. In fact, 27% of permanent nurses hired via Incredible Health relocated for the role at hospitals located in LMI communities. Incredible Health works with more than 700 hospitals across the U.S., enabling nurses to find the right role, regardless of where they're currently located.

"Nurses can single-handedly change a patient's care experience, especially for patients who have systemically received poor access to care," said Iman Abuzeid, M.D, Co-Founder and CEO of Incredible Health. "Many nurses are drawn to the profession out of a fundamental desire to help people. Their interest in working within low-to-moderate income communities is clear, and we're proud to do our part in connecting nurses with safety net employers who desperately need them."

Incredible Health supports these hospitals by providing:

Large talent pool, that's pre-screened and custom-matched: Health systems can access thousands of qualified nurses from within and outside their communities who match to the health systems' roles.

Health systems can access thousands of qualified nurses from within and outside their communities who match to the health systems' roles. Record speed-to-hire rate: The hiring timeline for nurses hired via the platform is 20 days versus the national average of 80 days.

The hiring timeline for nurses hired via the platform is 20 days versus the national average of 80 days. Critical cost savings: Incredible Health saves each hospital location it works with at least $2M annually in travel nurse, overtime, and HR costs - which is particularly critical for safety-net hospitals that operate on lower margins.

Incredible Health saves each hospital location it works with at least annually in travel nurse, overtime, and HR costs - which is particularly critical for safety-net hospitals that operate on lower margins. Higher retention rate: Retention of permanent nurse talent is difficult across health systems, with the national nurse turnover rate at 23%. Nurses hired via Incredible Health have a 15% higher retention rate than the hospital's baseline retention rate.

"Harris Health System is dedicated to improving the health of those most in need in Harris County, Texas, through quality care delivery, coordination of care and education," said Omar Reid, Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President at Harris Health System ."Our partnership with Incredible Health has helped us hire even more permanent, experienced, and specialized nurses rapidly throughout our facilities, supporting our mission to deliver quality care to our community."

Incredible Health is free for all U.S. nurses and provides services to help healthcare professionals advance their careers, including a salary estimator, access to a personal talent advocate to assist with long-term career success, a social network community built exclusively for nurses, free continuing education accredited in all 50 states, and a digital journaling platform.

Jennifer P., RN, works at a safety net hospital located within a LMI community. "I wanted to be a nurse because I saw an opportunity to help people," she said. "Incredible Health was like my guardian angel in helping me to find a position in a community I care deeply about. Now, I have an amazing retention bonus, great pay, and a new facility just 30 minutes from home."

