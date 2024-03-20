INCUMBENT FRENCH BULLDOG REMAINS WASHINGTON, D.C.'S MOST POPULAR DOG BREED

Nationally, French Bulldog Holds On To The Top Spot

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, the French Bulldog took Washington, D.C.'s top spot in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2023 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in West Palm Beach, FL and Philadelphia, PA.

While the Frenchie stayed in the same spot from last year, two other breeds had quite the spike in popularity. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi, which took the 20th spot last year, now rests as the sixth most popular breed in D.C. Additionally, the Bulldog barreled through to make the top five.

"The Bulldog is the quintessential companion breed," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "They are excellent with families with young children. They are happy with moderate exercise but also love cuddling up on the couch with their family."

Washington, D.C.'s top 5 breeds for 2023:

French Bulldog Golden Retriever Labrador Retriever Poodle Bulldog

* Registration data pulled from Washington, D.C.'s zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The American Kennel Club also announced its nationwide rankings today. The playful and adaptable French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the second consecutive year,

Since overtaking the loveable Labrador Retriever as the most popular breed, the French Bulldog's popularity has continued to surge. The breed is playful, adaptable and has an even temperament. Frenchies are very popular among city dwellers, as they're also portable and get along with almost anyone.

