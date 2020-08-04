Indecomm Digital Services Launches New Identity as Encora, Unifying its Global Organization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-Gen product engineering and digital experience services leader Indecomm Digital Services Inc. today announced the company and its subsidiaries, Nearsoft and Söoryen Technologies, have unified and are now operating under the name Encora. The strategic positioning better enables Encora to boost business outcomes for its global client base by combining the best talent and technology across U.S., Mexico, Central & South America, India, and Asia Pacific.

"By integrating our deep technology experience and capabilities into a single global organization, we're in a better position to accelerate innovation for our clients and meet the demands of the rapidly growing software product development segment," said Venu Raghavan, co-founder & CEO, Encora. "We see strong demand for our services, even during these difficult times of economic recovery, due to our relentless focus on providing innovative solutions to solve complex business problems for our clients. Over the past 10-plus years we have delivered consistent growth, and we continue to surpass our growth targets in 2020."

Backed by leading global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, Encora employs over 4,000 associates worldwide and is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. Encora provides leading-edge engineering services, including platform modernization, cloud migration, data science and predictive analytics, machine learning, IoT, test automation and UI/UX optimization. The company has deep vertical expertise in Fast Growing Tech (FGT), fintech, health tech, travel, digital payments, digital commerce, supply chain & logistics, and other specialized industries.

According to a joint McKinsey-Nasscom study, the $100B global digital & software engineering services market is projected to experience a 17% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. "About 80% of incremental expenditures over the next decade may be driven by digital technologies, such as platforms, cloud-based applications, big data analytics, mobile systems… as well as services needed to integrate these technologies with remaining legacy core technologies," the study concluded.

"The outsourced product development market is being boosted by the growing need of enterprises to transform their product offerings and build operations resiliency in a resource-constrained world," said Mukesh Dialani, program director, Product Engineering and Operational Technology Services, IDC. "The success of companies such as Encora will be driven by their ability to leverage their global footprint, long-term client partnerships, agile engineering model and domain-specific expertise."

The unified brand enables Encora to meet the rising demand for software engineering across the global marketplace, and accelerate innovation for clients. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

About Encora

