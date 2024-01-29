Independence Blue Cross announces new, expanded role for Dr. Reetika Kumar, FACP

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced a new and expanded role for Dr. Reetika Kumar, FACP, serving the organization as vice president, Market Clinical Solutions and Pharmacy Services.

Within this increased role, Dr. Kumar will manage full accountability for pharmacy profit and loss, pharmacy clinical programs, and pharmacy sales and product development. This includes oversight of work related to the organization's partnership with Optum, a health care services provider with services related to technology, pharmacy care, and various direct health care initiatives. Dr. Kumar will continue to serve as the clinical face of the organization's sales and marketing activities for health, pharmacy, and ancillary products.

"Reetika is a compassionate and respected physician who has made a tremendous impact since joining IBX. She has been instrumental in our effort to develop, implement, and maintain our Clinical Services strategy, programs, and products," said Susan Larkin, executive vice president and president of Core Commercial Markets at Independence Blue Cross. "We're thrilled to see her take on these additional responsibilities and build upon her commitment to evidenced-based medicine and high-quality, cost-effective health care."

Dr. Kumar is an accomplished physician executive with expertise in the hospital and health care industries. With more than 14 years in managed care and 25 years as a physician, she is a trusted, sought-after speaker and esteemed voice in the health care community.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Kumar played a pivotal role in sharing critical, fact-based information about vaccines, masking, and other safety protocols aimed at keeping people well — and giving them a reason to hope.

Dr. Kumar joined IBX in 2017, she took on the role as Market Medical Executive and vice president of Clinical Solutions in 2020. Prior to that, she served as vice president of Clinical Services for AmeriHealth Administrators and Chief Clinical Officer with Jefferson Health Plans.

Outside of her role at IBX, Dr. Kumar serves as a board member and advisor to non-profit organizations across the greater Philadelphia region, including POWER for Professional Women, the Kaitlyn Murphy Foundation, Chimes, and Fred's Footsteps. She is a member of CHIEF Network. Dr. Kumar is board-certified in internal medicine, having done her residency at Johns Hopkins University Sinai Hospital and earning her medical degree from the prestigious Maulana Azad Medical College.

About Independence Blue Cross
Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

