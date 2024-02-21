Independence Blue Cross appoints Peishan Ang to Vice President of Corporate Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced that Peishan Ang was appointed to the role of Vice President of Corporate Strategy.

In her new role, Ang oversees the development of corporate, divisional, and functional strategies, including the business, financial, capability, and organizational elements.

Peishan Ang

"Peishan's experience and deep knowledge of our organization and the health care business will help position us for continued long-term success," said Michael R. Vennera, executive vice president and chief strategy, corporate development, and information officer.

Ang first joined IBX in 2009 as Strategy director. She later served as director of Product Development and Strategic Marketing. In her most recent role as vice president of Sales Enablement, she oversaw a team responsible for sales-related analytics, incentive programs, training, process support, and optimization. In addition, she provided oversight on compliance support for the company's third-party administrator business.

Ang earned a bachelor's degree from the National University of Singapore and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

