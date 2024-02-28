Independence Blue Cross signs on to White House Healthcare AI Commitments

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced it has signed on to the White House Healthcare AI Commitments. IBX joins 36 forward-thinking insurers and healthcare provider peers to collaborate with the White House and determine how to leverage frontier AI models that drive change in healthcare.

"Independence Blue Cross continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation. We are dedicated to advocating for advancements that improve care delivery, user experience, and affordability," said Mike Vennera, executive vice president and chief strategy, development, and information officer for Independence Blue Cross. "We're proud to have a seat at the table, among other policy experts and national thought leaders. Together, we will procure, develop, and leverage large-scale machine learning models that can perform a variety of tasks. What's more, we are committed to pursuing these once in a generation innovations and benefits while mitigating risks and protecting patient information."

The agreement signed by IBX underscores three fundamental principles to the future of AI: safety, security, and trust. Signatories agreed to five main components:

To commit to vigorously developing AI solutions to optimize healthcare delivery and payment by advancing health equity, expanding access, making healthcare more affordable, improving outcomes through more coordinated care, improving patient experience, and reducing clinician burnout.



To work with our peers and partners to ensure outcomes are aligned with fair, appropriate, valid, effective, and safe (FAVES) AI principles.



To deploy trust mechanisms that inform users if content is largely AI-generated and not reviewed or edited by a human.



To adhere to a risk management framework that includes comprehensive tracking of applications powered by frontier models and an accounting for potential harms and steps to mitigate them.



To research, investigate, and develop swiftly, but do so responsibly.

IBX and the 36 other signatories will revisit and revise commitments at reasonable intervals as more is learned from frontier models. More information on the commitments can be found at www.healthcareaicommitments.com.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

