Independence Blue Cross signs on to White House Healthcare AI Commitments

News provided by

Independence Blue Cross

28 Feb, 2024, 11:27 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced it has signed on to the White House Healthcare AI Commitments. IBX joins 36 forward-thinking insurers and healthcare provider peers to collaborate with the White House and determine how to leverage frontier AI models that drive change in healthcare.

"Independence Blue Cross continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation. We are dedicated to advocating for advancements that improve care delivery, user experience, and affordability," said Mike Vennera, executive vice president and chief strategy, development, and information officer for Independence Blue Cross. "We're proud to have a seat at the table, among other policy experts and national thought leaders. Together, we will procure, develop, and leverage large-scale machine learning models that can perform a variety of tasks. What's more, we are committed to pursuing these once in a generation innovations and benefits while mitigating risks and protecting patient information."

The agreement signed by IBX underscores three fundamental principles to the future of AI: safety, security, and trust. Signatories agreed to five main components:

  1. To commit to vigorously developing AI solutions to optimize healthcare delivery and payment by advancing health equity, expanding access, making healthcare more affordable, improving outcomes through more coordinated care, improving patient experience, and reducing clinician burnout.

  2. To work with our peers and partners to ensure outcomes are aligned with fair, appropriate, valid, effective, and safe (FAVES) AI principles.

  3. To deploy trust mechanisms that inform users if content is largely AI-generated and not reviewed or edited by a human.

  4. To adhere to a risk management framework that includes comprehensive tracking of applications powered by frontier models and an accounting for potential harms and steps to mitigate them.

  5. To research, investigate, and develop swiftly, but do so responsibly.

IBX and the 36 other signatories will revisit and revise commitments at reasonable intervals as more is learned from frontier models. More information on the commitments can be found at www.healthcareaicommitments.com.

About Independence Blue Cross
Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

CONTACT:

Diana Quattrone

215-815-7828

[email protected]

SOURCE Independence Blue Cross

Also from this source

Independence Blue Cross appoints Peishan Ang to Vice President of Corporate Strategy

Independence Blue Cross appoints Peishan Ang to Vice President of Corporate Strategy

Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced that Peishan Ang was appointed to the role of Vice President of Corporate Strategy. In her new role, Ang...
Independence Blue Cross announces new, expanded role for Dr. Reetika Kumar, FACP

Independence Blue Cross announces new, expanded role for Dr. Reetika Kumar, FACP

Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced a new and expanded role for Dr. Reetika Kumar, FACP, serving the organization as vice president, Market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.