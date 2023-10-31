Independence Blue Cross awards 2023 Clinical Care Innovation Grants to Temple Health and Penn Medicine

News provided by

Independence Blue Cross

31 Oct, 2023, 09:26 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (Independence) awarded two Clinical Care Innovation Grants (CCI Grants) to Temple Health and Penn Medicine to support projects aimed at improving the quality and delivery of health care. The two projects awarded CCI Grants include:

  • "Advancing Colorectal Cancer Equity through Systematic Screening (ACCESS)" led by Claire Raab, MD, president and CEO of Temple Faculty Physicians, and Rishabh Khatri, MD, Internal Medicine Chief Resident at Temple Health. This project aims to make it easier for people to get colorectal cancer screening by offering yearly stool based FIT tests. Specifically, it is focused on offering FIT tests in additional locations beyond a primary care doctor's office like inpatient settings, specialty clinics, and community locations. The relationships established through this FIT testing project will be leveraged to then encourage patients to obtain other cancer screening.

  • "Translating Group Care to the Preconception Period to Improve Maternal and Neonatal Outcomes" led by Anuja Dokras, MD, MHCI., PhD, executive director of the Women's Health Center for Clinical Innovation at Penn Medicine. This project focuses on a novel virtual care model that is designed to improve physical and emotional health for people with infertility who are trying to get pregnant. The individuals will continue to engage with the model throughout their pregnancy to optimize health and improve both maternal and neonatal outcomes."

These grants are part of a larger Clinical Care Innovation Program at Independence. "Through this program, we support providers who are leading the way with powerful approaches to care," said Rodrigo Cerdá, MD, MPH, senior vice president of Health Services and chief medical officer at Independence. "These are approaches that are intended to improve health outcomes, break down barriers to care, and drive increased cost efficiency in the system." To date, Independence has awarded 18 Clinical Care Innovation Grants valued at more than $3 million to five health systems and large specialty groups.

About Independence Blue Cross:
Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

CONTACT:





Diana Quattrone
215-815-7828 (cell)
[email protected]

SOURCE Independence Blue Cross

Also from this source

Independence Blue Cross will continue to offer comprehensive health care coverage and strongest network in the region

Independence Blue Cross will continue to offer comprehensive health care coverage and strongest network in the region

Open Enrollment for individual consumers begins Wednesday, November 1. For individuals and families looking for health care coverage in 2024,...
Philadelphia-area health organizations form Regional Coalition to Eliminate Race-Based Medicine

Philadelphia-area health organizations form Regional Coalition to Eliminate Race-Based Medicine

Today, the Regional Coalition to Eliminate Race-Based Medicine (Regional Coalition) launches. The Regional Coalition members will work together to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.