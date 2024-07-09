Independence Blue Cross promotes Mark Dianno to Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Assistant Corporate Secretary

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) has promoted Mark Dianno to Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

In his new role, Dianno leads a team of attorneys and legal professionals to provide legal support to critical areas within IBX, including Sales, Marketing, and Government Markets. Given the highly regulated nature of IBX's business, Dianno takes on responsibility for managing issues related to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and IBX's license agreement with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA).

Dianno also serves as Assistant Corporate Secretary for Independence Health Group, a role that includes supporting the Independence Health Group Board and its committees. Independence Health Group is the parent company of IBX.

"Mark has been a respected, outstanding leader on our legal team since joining Independence Blue Cross. I am confident that he will excel in this enhanced role," said IBX Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary Tom Hutton.

Dianno, who joined IBX in 2011, has held roles of increasing responsibility during his tenure within the IBX Legal Department. Prior to joining IBX, Dianno was counsel for Jefferson Health System and a partner in the Philadelphia law firm of Salmon, Ricchezza, Singer & Turchi.

Dianno earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

