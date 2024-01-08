Independence Blue Cross selects Jefferson Health, Penn Medicine, and Temple Health as recipients of the 2024 Clinical Care Innovation Grants

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (IBX) announced today that it has selected three health system recipients for its 2024 Clinical Care Innovation Grants (CCI Grants). The grants are awarded to local health systems to support projects aimed at improving the quality and delivery of health care. The health systems receiving the four 2024 grants include Jefferson Health, Penn Medicine, and Temple Health.

"In this third year of selecting competitive Clinical Care Innovation Grants, we had a great response to our call for applications for 2024 and are excited about the projects we will be supporting. They focus on a wide range of important health issues," said Dr. Rodrigo Cerdá, senior vice president of Health Services and chief medical officer at Independence Blue Cross. "Based on the success we have of collaborating, developing, and scaling these grant-funded initiatives, I know these projects will help enhance patients' access to care, experience, and outcomes."

The four projects selected for grants include:

"Developing telemedicine services to support patients eligible to receive medication for opioid use disorder" led by Gregory Jaffe, MD, MSEd, clinical assistant professor and co-director, Scholarly Inquiry - Population Health Research, at Jefferson Health. This project aims to support patients with opioid use disorder and to help expand access to medication for opioid use disorder. It implements a universal screening for opioid use disorder and provides patients with the opportunity to engage in medications for opioid use disorder via telemedicine. It also gives patients access to wraparound services that can help them have success with treatment. Jefferson Health will use data analytics to track crucial patient treatment information throughout the project.





"Food for health: A patient centered care delivery model integrating community partnerships, technology, and hospital food access program to improve maternal health" led by Sofia Carreno, MSN, RN, Hospital of University of Pennsylvania's Community Engagement Manager, and Jessie Reich, PhD, RN, director of Patient Experience and Magnet Programs at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. This project aims to improve maternal morbidity and mortality outcomes in high-risk Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) patients who are pregnant, have diabetes, and screen positive for food insecurity. Through this project, Penn Medicine pairs nursing school students with community health workers to help identify patients who have food insecurity. They then screen, document, refer, and drive patients to participate in a comprehensive food access program. The food access program provides patients with the right food, at the right time, and for the right needs.





"Algorithm based texting platform to improve access and promote antibiotic stewardship in women with recurrent urinary tract infections" led by Lily Arya, MD, MS, chief of the Division of Urogynecology and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery at Penn Medicine. This project aims to empower patients to manage their recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) safely and efficiently at home and reduce the use of antibiotics to treat them. It uses a patient-centered texting program called UroTrust that guides patients towards self-management of recurrent UTIs. UroTrust gives patients immediate access to evidence-based next steps when they are experiencing symptoms of a UTI. It also provides patient-friendly, brief educational videos about recurrent UTIs and how to prevent them.





. This project aims to empower patients to manage their recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) safely and efficiently at home and reduce the use of antibiotics to treat them. It uses a patient-centered texting program called UroTrust that guides patients towards self-management of recurrent UTIs. UroTrust gives patients immediate access to evidence-based next steps when they are experiencing symptoms of a UTI. It also provides patient-friendly, brief educational videos about recurrent UTIs and how to prevent them. "Advancing Equity and Access to Oncologic Care: Temple Health's Trauma-Informed Oncology Evaluation Clinic (MVP-CAN)" is spearheaded by Edward Drayton , supervisor for Community Health Workers Program; Rachel Rubin , MD, section chief of Hospital Medicine; Dharmini Shah Pandya, MD, associate professor of Clinical Medicine; and Claire Raab , MD, president and CEO of Temple Faculty Physicians. This initiative builds upon Temple Health's Multi-Visit Patient Clinic model, integrating clinical care with social resources for patients who frequently find themselves hospitalized and have complex needs. The primary objective of this innovative model is to enhance access to equitable cancer care for the residents of North Philadelphia , ultimately improving their health outcomes. The model places a strong emphasis on addressing social determinants of health and introduces a high-touch, trauma-informed approach to expedite the evaluation of abnormal testing for early cancer diagnosis. By focusing on these aspects, the project aims to make a significant impact on the timely identification and treatment of cancer cases within the community.

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For 85 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

