NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Pet Holdings (IPH), one of North America's leading pet insurance and pet health services organizations, today announced Michael Landsberger as the new General Manager of PetPlace.

Independence Pet Holdings Promotes Michael Landsberger as New General Manager of PetPlace

PetPlace is a trusted resource for pet parents, providing expert‑reviewed pet health information, preventive care guidance, and one of the nation's most accessible microchip registration services. As General Manager, Michael will lead PetPlace's strategy and growth, strengthening its role as a digital destination that empowers pet parents with reliable, easy‑to‑use tools to protect their pets' health and safety.

Michael brings extensive experience in product innovation, digital growth, and consumer engagement across the pet‑care sector. He most recently served as Chief Product & Growth Officer at Pumpkin, where he launched and led its pet wellness business. Michael co-founded Pumpkin in 2019, helping build the company from an early‑stage startup into a nationally recognized pet‑care brand known for delivering high‑quality insurance and preventive care solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Michael Landsberger as General Manager of PetPlace," said Kirk Haggard, CEO of Independence Pet Holdings. "Michael's deep expertise in building digital consumer experiences and scaling mission‑driven products uniquely positions him to further elevate PetPlace's impact as a trusted source of pet health information and a central resource for microchip registration and reunification services."

Landsberger expressed enthusiasm for stepping into the role, saying, "I'm thrilled to lead PetPlace and partner with teams who are deeply committed to helping pet parents keep their pets healthy, safe, and protected. PetPlace plays a critical role in delivering expert health guidance and reuniting pets with their families if they ever go missing. As a longtime pet owner myself, I look forward to building on that foundation and expanding its reach and impact."

About Independence Pet Holdings

Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada.

About PetPlace

PetPlace® is a pet care platform that combines innovative products and services designed to support pet well-being, the pet parenting journey, and animal welfare organizations. PetPlace is committed to creating a world where pet care is easy for all, and every pet thrives in a loving home. PetPlace Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries, Pethealth Services (USA) LLC, Pethealth Services Inc., HLP, Inc., and PetPlace Insurance Agency, LLC, are owned by Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. (IPH), an organization that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada. PetPlace.com

SOURCE Independence Pet Holdings, Inc.