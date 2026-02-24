Independence Pet Holdings Welcomes Vandana Venkat as New President of Independence Pet Group

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Pet Holdings (IPH), one of North America's leading pet insurance and pet health services organizations, today announced Vandana Venkat as President of Independence Pet Group (IPG).

Vandana is a veteran insurance and financial services executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across global carriers and high growth digital insurers. She has held senior roles at Argo Group, Clearcover, and PURE Insurance, where she led underwriting and operations strategy, advanced data and AI innovation, and guided organizations through periods of accelerated, profitable growth. Earlier in her career, she held product, pricing, and risk management roles at Progressive, Kemper, and Allianz/Fireman's Fund. Venkat holds dual master's degrees in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research and Applied Mathematics from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vandana Venkat to IPH," said Kirk Haggard, CEO of Independence Pet Holdings. "Her expertise will support our continued growth across our diverse pet insurance portfolio and help us advance our mission of caring for pets and empowering pet parents."

Vandana expressed enthusiasm for joining IPH and stepping into the leadership of IPG, saying, "I'm thrilled to lead Independence Pet Group and collaborate with our exceptional teams and portfolio of brands, including AKC Pet Insurance, OnePack Plan by PetPartners, Figo, and ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance. Together, we will continue advancing innovative, accessible solutions in line with our mission of caring for pets and empowering pet parents."

About Independence Pet Holdings

Established in 2021, Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. is a corporate holding company that manages a diverse and broad portfolio of modern pet health brands offering a range of pet insurance services, pet education, lost pet recovery services, and beyond across the U.S. and Canada.

About Independence Pet Group®

Independence Pet Group® (IPG) is one of North America's largest pet insurance and services organizations. Our impressive family of brands supports insurance for more than 1,000,000 pets in the U.S. and Canada and provides well-being, safety, resources, and business solutions to the pet industry, including microchip identification and an online pet registry. Learn more at www.independencepetgroup.com.

