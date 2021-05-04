Independent Analysis Demonstrates that Employers Using Rightway Care Navigation Have 15% Lower Healthcare Costs Compared to Market Average

Independent analysis shows that employers using Rightway have 15% lower healthcare costs compared to market average. Tweet this

Aon's findings were especially compelling for those members managing a chronic condition, such as musculoskeletal disorders (related to the spine) or cardiovascular diseases, with Rightway clients amongst this cohort seeing 26% lower healthcare spending than the market average.

With increased complexity in the digital health landscape, simplifying care is critical, but simplicity means different things for different clients and members. This is why a "one-size-fits-all" navigation solution does not work. "We can't treat care navigation as a catch-all term, these solutions are not created equal," said Paula Bush, Executive Vice President of Advocacy Strategy and Delivery at Rightway. As a care navigation pioneer who shaped the industry, she adds, "the full value is only realized when you combine the right technology with empathetic, expert human guidance. Rightway works as a one-stop shop for employers and their employees."

Rightway reduces costs by combining a top-notch user experience, expert human guidance, simple implementation, and straightforward reporting. When a member engages with Rightway, they are presented with an easy-to-use interface and a dedicated health guide who can see all of their information, including whether they have open care gaps or healthcare benefits they're not using. Rightway's solution acts as the front door to healthcare; whether members need to find a doctor, dispute a bill, or understand their mental health benefits, all they have to do is go to Rightway.

On the back end, the platform uses artificial intelligence to identify high-risk members and provides decision support to Rightway's nurses and health guides, who work directly with members to close gaps in care. It's this targeted precision that allows Rightway to impact healthcare costs while presenting clients and members with a solution that is effective and simple to use.

While the study was conducted on its care navigation platform, Rightway has been garnering large cost savings for employers on the pharmacy side through its pharmacy services solution, RightwayRx, a breakthrough model that's rewriting the rules of traditional PBMs.

"You can't navigate members through the broken pharmacy landscape," noted Scott Musial, Chief Pharmacy Officer of Rightway. "By restructuring the supply chain and charging members one administrative fee, we're able to substantially simplify the healthcare experience while creating significant cost savings."

These findings come on the heels of Rightway's announcement of a $100 million Series C financing round and a $1.1 billion valuation. Rightway is investing heavily to deepen its offering across the care navigation and pharmacy benefits space, including a major investment into its native telemedicine service, integration with point solutions, and an expanded footprint with enterprise clients.

To view the report and learn more about how Rightway is lowering costs by simplifying healthcare for employers and members, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

About Rightway

Rightway is a technology and services company on a mission to simplify the healthcare experience. Its care navigation and pharmacy benefits solutions are delivered through a consumer-centric app that pairs every member with a live, clinician-led care team. By combining expert, human guidance with intuitive technology, Rightway drives members towards the best care and medication at the best price while eliminating wasteful and preventable spend. Advanced claims analytics enable Rightway's health guides to proactively engage high-risk members and close care gaps. Rightway currently partners with over 850 employer clients, delivers an ROI of 5X its cost, and provides a level of service that has earned it a net promoter score of 84. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

Contacts:

Rita Lebedeva

Rightway

[email protected]

(917) 696-9184

SOURCE Rightway

