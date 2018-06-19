Independent Analyst Firm Cites Innovative Systems as Technology Leader

"Innovative's continued commitment to developing and innovating data quality technology has earned them a top spot in our evaluation again this year," said Andy Hayler, CEO of The Information Difference. "Their technology breadth, longevity in the market, and customer satisfaction are all reflected in the consistently positive feedback given by their reference customers. This is the perfect balance for companies looking to achieve better business results with powerful data quality tools."

The long-established analyst report features 46 leading software vendors in the international data quality market. As part of the report's evaluation process, customers were surveyed by The Information Difference to determine their level of satisfaction with their vendor's data quality software, services, and value.

"For more than five decades, Innovative has been helping clients ensure the highest levels of data quality," said Brandon Ekberg, Innovative's SVP of global operations. "Our customers rely on the efficiency, speed, and scalability of our Enlighten data quality suite to meet their stringent requirements. We would like to thank them for their continued support in making this recognition possible once again."

