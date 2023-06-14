Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Named Finalist in Three Categories of the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards

Dallas-Based Boutique Wealth Management Firm Selected for DEI, Service Categories and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year

DALLAS , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, today announced it has been selected as a 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards finalist in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year and Service division for broker-dealers with fewer than 1,000 advisors. In its ninth year, the "Wealthies" is the first awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success.

Prospera's BRIDGE mentorship program is one of three finalists in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category. The BRIDGE program is structured to pair employees of different departments and experience levels together in a mentorship relationship. The program has been adopted by nearly 30% of the firm and provides a way for mentees to gain industry knowledge, understand Prospera culture and build a wider network of contacts within the organization.

The firm was one of two Service finalists. Prospera's Virtual Service Associate (VSA) Program allows its financial advisors to work with a dedicated Prospera employee, serving as a remote service associate for their individual practices. VSAs act as an extension of an advisor's team and are trained in Prospera software, policies and procedures. The program provides flexibility to advisors through the option of outsourcing their support needs without hiring a full-time employee, while maintaining quality service through an associate trained and affiliated directly with Prospera.

"Our VSAs offer advisors the freedom of support for their business without the added responsibility of managing payroll, PTO, benefits and the other intricacies that come with having staff," said Tarah Williams, President & COO at Prospera. "The VSA program has been successful in supporting our advisors – and moreover their clients – which allows for true independence."

Prospera also received recognition for its Success Your Way campaign in the Digital Campaign of the Year category for broker-dealers under 1,000. The multi-pronged approach was crafted using themes cultivated from the firm's financial advisors. The campaign's impact led to a considerable increase in social media engagement and followers over its eight-month period – and also involved comprehensive materials, such as companion videos, emails and brochures.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognizes firms who demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. Finalists had to define their initiative goals, results and how this elevated their advisor's experience. Winners will be announced at a Sept. 7 gala in New York.

Prospera is a seven-time Industry Award winner and was honored in 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, and most recently in 2022 in the Practice Management category and CEO of the Year.

