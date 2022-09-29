Independent Broker-Dealer Prospera Financial Services Wins WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Awards

Dallas-Based Boutique Wealth Management Firm Takes Practice Management and Chief Executive Officer Honors at Annual Event

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services (Prospera), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, was announced as a 2022 Industry Award winner in the Practice Management and CEO of the Year categories for Broker-Dealers with fewer than 1,000 advisors by WealthManagement.com, a leading digital resource for financial advisors. The "Wealthies" is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, individuals, and organizations that support financial advisor success.

Prospera won in the Practice Management category for its Protect Engagement Score, an initiative spearheaded by Abel Garcia, Prospera's late Chief Compliance Officer, who passed away in October 2021. The scorecard was developed as a tool to understand best practices around risk and compliance, providing advisors their own detailed report – updated weekly and hosted on Prospera's cloud-based advisor workstation.

"One of Abel's lasting legacies at Prospera was the Protect Engagement Score, and that's what makes winning this award even more meaningful," said COO, Tarah Williams. "He dedicated his nearly 30-year career in the industry to helping ensure advisors are protected and compliant. We're proud of Abel's achievement and are honored to accept this award on behalf of our colleague and friend."

The CEO of the Year award honors Prospera's Co-CEOs, David Stringer and Tim Edwards, who have led the firm through its biggest period of growth, doubling firm revenue in the last three years. The pair has helped shape and expand the senior leadership team, built synergies across departments, and transitioned a record number of advisors to the firm.

"It is an honor to be recognized within the industry with this award," said Tim Edwards, Prospera Co-CEO. "David and I are humbled to share this with the entire Prospera family."

Prospera – which in 2022 is celebrating 40 years of supporting advisors –previously won three WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. In 2015, the firm won in both the Transition Support and Service categories for broker/dealers with under 1,000 advisors for its Launch Your Way system and Gold Standard Service initiative. In 2019, Prospera won in the Technology category for broker/dealers with under 1,000 advisors for its New Advisory Portfolio Modeling Tool.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business – all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement Industry Awards at Events.WealthManagement.com.

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services