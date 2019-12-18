Independent Energy Consultants' Auctions Achieve Savings for Northern Illinois Purchasing Cooperative

AURORA, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Energy Consultants (IEC) is pleased to announce that its client, the Northern Illinois Purchasing Cooperative (NIPC) has accepted electric supply offers brokered through IEC's online Reverse Auction platform. The 3-year contracts will save NIPC an estimated $1,700,000 in electric supply charges. NIPC Executive Director, Chalen Daigle, said "We are very pleased with our low electric rates and appreciative of the excellent service and guidance we received from the staff at IEC". The NIPC began using the services of IEC in 2013 to achieve savings on their municipally-owned buildings. This is the latest in a series of electric souring events that have produced significant savings for the members.

Mark Burns, President of IEC, explained, "Energy sourcing for the NIPC is a challenge and we are delighted with the supplier participation and competitive bidding we were able to generate on our Auction Platform". Burns added, "The NIPC is comprised of ten municipalities with approximately 200 municipally-owned electric accounts of varying size. Organizing these accounts and presenting them to the supplier community to achieve the lowest rates possible, takes knowledge and experience, along with cooperation from the NIPC members. This latest event was again a team-effort, and the results speak for themselves."

The Operations Manager of IEC, Eric Burns, commented "Our auction platform truly puts technology to work for the benefit of our clients and suppliers alike. The auctions allow clients to create aggressive competition amongst the suppliers vying to win their business and the process is quick, auditable, and produces tremendous price discovery for many products and terms." Eric concluded with, "On the other side, suppliers have all the information they need to easily bid and have complete transparency as to where they stand in each auction." IEC has helped form, and brokered electric and natural gas contracts, for many public and private Cooperative groups comprised of companies across the U.S. For more information about our services, visit www.naturalgas-electric.com

Independent Energy Consultants, Inc. (IEC) is a privately held full-service energy brokerage and aggregation company licensed by many state regulators. IEC is staffed by Certified Energy Managers (CEM), Certified Energy Procurement Professionals (CEP) and Certified Energy Auditors (CEA). IEC's mission is to continually provide the highest quality energy services to reduce clients' utility costs while protecting customers from the risks inherent in the volatile energy markets.

