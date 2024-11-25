Independent evaluation recognizes Ochsner Digital Medicine for superior hypertension management

A new independent report reveals that medication management solutions like Ochsner Digital Medicine deliver superior hypertension outcomes and long-term cost savings compared to other digital approaches

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking evaluation by the Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI) has identified that digital hypertension solutions centered on medication management deliver rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in blood pressure that outperform traditional care. The report also found that other digital approaches to hypertension management focused only on patient behavior change and transmitting home monitoring data to providers are less effective, and do not provide clinically meaningful improvements. Among the standout solutions with clinically effective medication management at its core is Ochsner Digital Medicine, a digital platform that integrates cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes.

"Unlike other programs that simply monitor health conditions, Ochsner Digital Medicine offers comprehensive care, including adjusting medications to find the right treatment, health coaching, and managing conditions with specialized clinicians," said Dan Shields, CEO of Ochsner Digital Medicine. "The program was designed and is delivered by a leading academic health system, and studies like this show it gets better results than traditional care models."

Hypertension, a prevalent chronic condition affecting nearly half of U.S. adults, incurs an annual economic burden of $131 billion. Addressing this silent menace demands innovative approaches that transcend conventional care. According to PHTI's findings, digital solutions that emphasize medication management not only offer immediate clinical benefits but also promise long-term cost savings. These savings stem from a reduction in costly utilizations such as unnecessary emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, as well as mitigating risks associated with strokes and heart attacks.

Ochsner Digital Medicine has emerged as a leader in the medication management category, exemplifying how integrating connected blood pressure cuffs with expert virtual care from licensed clinicians can usher in a new era of hypertension management. This approach both optimizes clinical outcomes and supports healthcare providers in delivering timely and personalized care.

"Too many people are living with uncontrolled hypertension, but there are effective digital solutions to help patients improve their cardiovascular health, save lives, and lower spending over the long run," Caroline Pearson, Executive Director of PHTI, said in a press release. "Digital medication management solutions support healthcare providers with virtual teams to monitor blood pressure and adjust medications to help bring patients into control within months rather than years."

The report advocates for the broader adoption of medication management-based digital solutions, urging healthcare purchasers to consider long-term health benefits and cost-effectiveness when incorporating these technologies. PHTI's comprehensive analysis categorized digital hypertension solutions into three categories:

Blood Pressure Monitoring - Extending care beyond the clinic, these solutions empower patients through home monitoring.

Clinical Effectiveness Results: Slightly greater, but not clinically meaningful declines in systolic blood pressure (SBP) compared with usual care Medication Management - Virtual care teams coordinate medication adjustments, enhancing primary care efforts. Clinical Effectiveness Results: Clinically meaningful and more rapid declines in SBP compared with usual care Behavior Change - Educational content and virtual coaching foster improved self-management among patients. Clinical Effectiveness Results: Limited incremental declines in SBP compared with usual care

The report findings were that blood pressure monitoring and behavior change interventions led to small, non-significant reductions in systolic blood pressure compared with usual care, while medication management resulted in more rapid and clinically meaningful SBP reductions with higher evidence certainty.

PHTI's evaluation is based on a rigorous assessment framework, considering clinical efficacy, economic impact, and health equity. By reviewing 2,498 articles and collaborating with experts across health technology, economics, cardiology, and endocrinology, PHTI provides a robust endorsement of these innovative solutions.

In an era where healthcare innovation is paramount, Ochsner Digital Medicine stands at the forefront, leveraging digital technology to transform hypertension care and ensure better health outcomes for millions.

"We aren't just about monitoring health conditions, we're about comprehensive, unwavering clinical excellence. That is our commitment to our patients," said Shields.

About Ochsner Digital Medicine

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants, and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. Its cutting-edge Connected Health Digital Medicine program cares for patients beyond its walls by applying technology and data to create customized, patient-centered digital health solutions for chronic condition management. This program is a true clinical model that includes medication management by licensed clinicians. It enables members to improve their health and patient experience while reducing costs. Ochsner Digital Medicine is live in all 50 states, serving members, health plans, and employers nationally. Learn more at connectedhealth.ochsner.org/digital-medicine.

