Independent Financial Group Launches Impact For Good -- A New Charitable Foundation to Deepen Community Engagement and Employee Giving

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) – a privately held independent wealth management provider supporting more than 600 financial professionals across more than 400 locations nationwide – today announced the launch of Impact For Good, the firm's new 501(c)(3) charitable foundation and the centerpiece of its broader IFG Charitable Initiative. This structured program is designed to elevate IFG's philanthropic efforts and empower employees to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

The launch of Impact For Good represents the next step in expanding and formalizing that long-standing philanthropic commitment to community involvement through collaborative giving, volunteerism and employee engagement. The foundation provides a platform for employees to nominate and vote on nonprofit partners annually and supports giving back through two paid Volunteer Time Off days each year for hands-on nonprofit work.

Independent Financial Group has emphasized giving back since the firm was founded more than 23 years ago. Throughout its history, IFG has regularly shared a portion of firm profits with charitable organizations supporting the communities where its employees and financial professionals live and work.

"We're proud to launch Impact For Good and come together to make a meaningful difference in our communities," said Paige Heising, President of Impact For Good. "It's about showing up, giving back and bringing the entire IFG team together to create lasting change."

The foundation's goals are to engage employees by giving everyone a voice in selecting charitable partners and participating in volunteer opportunities, to amplify IFG's impact by concentrating efforts on causes that create meaningful and measurable change in communities, and to inspire a culture of giving through shared ownership in the communities IFG supports.

Impact For Good is guided by a Charity Committee comprised of five employees serving two-year terms. The 2026 Charity Committee includes:

Paige Heising, President

Abbey Eastham, Secretary

Sarah Kreisman, Treasurer

Madison Turbeville, Committee Member

Jackson Fischer, Committee Member

All IFG employees may nominate charities for consideration. After nominations are reviewed for eligibility and completeness, employees vote to rank the eligible nonprofits, and the Charity Committee selects the final charitable partners for the year. The nomination period opens each December, with final partners announced in February.

Throughout the year, Impact For Good will host a variety of events including fundraising efforts, donation drives, volunteer days and other community engagement opportunities.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent wealth management provider based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG supports more than 600 independent financial professionals in over 400 offices nationwide with a comprehensive suite of business solutions. IFG has been widely recognized as a leading independent broker-dealer. In 2025, Financial Advisor Magazine listed IFG as the 15th largest national independent broker-dealer and #2 for privately held broker-dealers based on gross revenue. Financial Planning Magazine ranked IFG 1st for women as a percentage of producing representatives in 2025 and 7th for financial advisor payout in 2024. InvestmentNews ranked the firm in the top 10 for payout and account assets in 2024. IFG is an eight-time winner of the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" and the San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about IFG, visit ifgsd.com.

Media Contact

Donald Cutler / Mitch Manning

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424 317 4864 or 424 317 4858

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SOURCE Independent Financial Group