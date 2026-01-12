Independent Financial Group Announces Inaugural President's Advisory Council

Newly established Council to help shape strategy, enhance advisor engagement and advance shared goals

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) – a privately held independent wealth management provider supporting more than 600 financial professionals across more than 400 locations nationwide – today announced the formation of the IFG President's Advisory Council (PAC). The mission of the PAC is to further strengthen the partnership between affiliated advisors and firm leadership by providing direct, real-time insights that shape strategy, enhance engagement and advance shared goals.

"We are excited to launch the IFG President's Advisory Council at this pivotal point in our firm's history," said Kevin Keefe, President & COO of IFG. "Through open dialogue, collaboration, and advocacy, the Council will help ensure IFG's initiatives reflect our advisors' needs, helping them to drive their growth and serve clients with distinction. I congratulate the extraordinary group of advisors who were chosen for our inaugural PAC and thank them for committing their valuable time to this important initiative that will have a far-reaching and positive impact across the firm."

The PAC will work with IFG's senior leadership to:

Advance and accelerate key priorities by providing real-time, direct advisor insights to refine IFG initiatives and accelerate their implementation

Provide an advisor's perspective on strategic Initiatives by serving as a trusted sounding board for IFG leadership, ensuring firm strategies align closely with advisor needs

Act as liaisons to the broader IFG advisor community by bringing their ideas to the leadership team while communicating back IFG strategies, decisions and vision, creating a two-way street that enhances advisor engagement and satisfaction.

"We took great care in selecting the advisors who will represent their peers on the PAC," said Scott Heising, the founder & CEO of IFG. "This is not a top-producers club where we just picked the advisors with the highest AUM or GDC. We wanted the Council to represent a cross-section of IFG advisors. I believe we found the right group of participants who will help ensure that the broader advisor sentiment is being heard, valued, and integrated into our decision-making processes. Maintaining our advisor-centric approach will be critical for IFG's ongoing success in the evolving independent wealth management space."

Inaugural members of the IFG PAC

PAC Chairperson - Bryan Wertzer, Sutley Wertzer Inc.

PAC Vice-Chair - Chris Vizzi, South Coast Investment Advisors

Nick Abbott, Mission Financial Group

Kyle Addington, American Wealth Advisers

Kirk Badii, Badii Group

Jeb Bashaw, JEB & Co.

Stephen Carlton, Carlton Investment Services

Marcus Henderson, Henderson Financial Group

Rachel Hoang, Mathematics Wealth Management

Greg O'Donnell, O'Donnell Financial Group

Jodi Padgett, Taylor & Padgett Financial Group

Amrish Patel, Global Wealth Strategies

Gail Urban, AMICUS Wealth Partners

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent wealth management provider based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG supports more than 600 independent financial professionals in over 400 offices nationwide with a comprehensive suite of business solutions. IFG has been widely recognized as a leading independent broker-dealer. In 2025, Financial Advisor Magazine listed IFG as the 15th largest national independent broker-dealer and #2 for privately held broker-dealers based on gross revenue. Financial Planning Magazine ranked IFG 1st for women as a percentage of producing representatives in 2025 and 7th for financial advisor payout in 2024. InvestmentNews ranked the firm in the top 10 for payout and account assets in 2024. IFG is an eight-time winner of the Inc. 5000 list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" and the San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about IFG, visit ifgsd.com.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler / Mitch Manning

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4858

[email protected] or [email protected]

