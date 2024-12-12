INDEPENDENT LIFE EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER AT LOS ANGELES TRIAL LAWYERS CHARITIES "COMFORT AND JOY" EVENT

Event provides holiday cheer and vital support to over 500 Los Angeles families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life employees once again volunteered at the annual Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC) "Comfort and Joy" event on Saturday, December 7. Taking place on East 34th Street, this celebration offered more than 500 families in need a joyful day of holiday festivities, resources, and lasting memories. LATLC teamed up with other local nonprofits and agencies—including the LAPD—to bring the warmth and giving spirit of the holiday season to children in need. Over $50,000 was raised for toys and groceries this year and more than 2,000 toys were given out.

"We were thrilled to again volunteer for this important event where families in need can feel celebrated, supported and connected to their community," said Courtney Barber, Vice President of Sales for Independent Life. "It is amazing to see so many different organizations come together at Christmas to help bring a day of happiness to many deserving children and their families. Not only is it such a meaningful way to give back, but it's also very important to Independent Life that we continue to show support alongside the trial lawyer community and their initiatives."

"It was such an honor to assist for my second year at the Comfort and Joy event put on by the LATLC," said Laurel Rochwarger, Independent Life's Structured Settlement Specialist. "Seeing the faces of the children light up when Santa Claus arrived and how excited they are were to celebrate the holidays was truly the most amazing thing to witness. I love that I work for a company that believes in giving back and that all children should know the joy of celebrating the holidays."

Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its carrier subsidiary, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life is backed by prominent capital providers such as LKCM Headwater Investments and KKR's Kilter Finance. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.independent.life.

